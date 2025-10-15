NFL MVP Candidates and their Rookie Cards

Time flies - a third of the NFL season is already behind us. Time to start reviewing the top MVP candidates based on their play so far. Some of the usual suspects are in the mix, but also one or two that haven't always been part of the MVP discussion. It's still early and things can change, but based on what we've seen from the first six games, these rookie cards could be worth a look as the rest of the season unfolds.

PANINI DONRUSS OPTIC HOLO 2018 BAKER MAYFIELD

2018 Baker Mayfield Panini Donruss Optic Holo | CardLadder

Baker Mayfield looks confident in his "Rated Rookies" photo and it turns out he's got reason to be - he's been lighting it up the first six games with the Buccaneers. While his team has seen some injuries at key positions, Mayfield hasn't blinked and is a big reason for the Bucs' success so far. If he can keep up this level of play and lead his team to the playoffs, there's a good chance he could win his first MVP award.

PANINI PRIZM 2018 JOSH ALLEN

2018 Josh Allen Panini Prizm | CardLadder

The Bills haven't looked as dominant as in years past, but with Josh Allen at the helm, you can never count them out. While he could use some help at the wide receiver position, the smart bet is that Allen and his team will be trying to finally get past the Chiefs and make a Super Bowl push at the end of the year. His Panini Prizm is a nice base-card rookie option for those on a limited budget.

PANINI ROOKIES & STARS 2017 PATRICK MAHOMES

2017 Patrick Mahomes Panini Rookies & Stars | CardLadder

Patrick Mahomes will be talked about as the "GOAT" of his generation in the years to come. With three Super Bowl victories already under his belt at the age of 30, he's definitely something special. He's also made the best of his season so far, at time almost single-handedly carrying the Chiefs to victory on the strength of his will alone. His Panini Rookies & Stars rookie card is a step up from his base card rookies but is still affordable at a higher grade without breaking the bank.

TOPPS FINEST PIGSKIN GOLD REFRACTOR 2009 MATTHEW STAFFORD

2009 Matthew Stafford Topps Finest Pigskin Gold Refractor | CardLadder

The "old man" of this group is back for another season with the Los Angeles Rams and is on the hunt for his second Super Bowl win. As things currently stand, the Rams have as good a chance as anyone to come out on top of the NFC West. Stafford's top-tier rookie cards can still be had for relatively good prices - this 2009 Topps Finest rookie numbered to 25 sold recently for around $400.00.

