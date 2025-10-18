2024-25 Flawless Basketball 10 Case Break happening Saturday

2024-25 Flawless Basketball is about as high end of a Basketball product that exists, and many collectors would love to get their hands on a box, or even individual cards from the set. Now, some will have the opportunity to do so, as BBQBreaks is hosting an amazing break on eBay Live that is scheduled for Saturday, October 18th at 9 PM eastern. Ahead of the break, here is what collectors need to know.

BBQBreaks Live Event: Saturday, October 18th at 9 PM | eBay Live

RELATED: The Importance of Community in The Hobby via eBay Live

What is being opened?

In the break, 10 cases of 2024-25 Flawless Basketball are being opened. This adds up to 20 boxes, and thousands, and possibly hundreds of thousands in market value. For perspective, on eBay, a sealed box of Flawless recently sold for $7,600. In a box, there are 10 cards, all of which are hits to some degree. This year's Flawless Basketball is also the final year of the product being released due to licensing switching, so this particular set could have some staying power in the hobby. With 10 cases being opened, it increases the chance that a huge hit could be found among the boxes. In addition, Flawless is not printed in excess - this could be the last chance for collectors to enter a break that contains the product. Singles sell quite well on the open market when it comes to Flawless, and all it takes is a simple search to discover this fact.

2024-25 Flawless Basketball Ja Morant Flawless Finishes Autograph /3 | eBay

RELATED: Repacks are changing The Hobby

2024-25 Flawless Basketball Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown Championships Gems /3 | eBay

Break Details

The high end nature of the product does result in a premium needing to be paid for spots in the break, with some likely to be hundreds of dollars, and some spots possibly for thousands. That is the risk and reward of high end products in the hobby - sometimes it pays off, and sometimes it does not. The break is being run as a "pick your team" break, where buyers pick the team they want, and they receive all cards of that team. If not all spots are filled prior to the start time, it is possible that a live auction will take place for those teams. There is also a chance that a live fill random team case break will happen, but this will only be mentioned on stream, so collectors will have to tune in for more information on this. For those interested, the break can be found here.

RELATED: Lebron's Most Expensive Non-Rookie Cards Ever Sold

BBQBreaks is hosting a major live event this weekend on eBay Live, and 2024-25 Flawless Basketball is the main attraction. 10 cases will be opened, and high end cards will be coming out of the boxes left and right. Collectors will have the chance to join in on these breaks, and it presents an opportunity for some to add high end cards to their collection. Given the high end nature, the break spots will be expensive, but it will be well worth it if a massive card gets pulled. The event starts Saturday, October 18th at 9 PM eastern.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: