2024-25 Upper Deck DC Annual Preview

Upper Deck has announced and released the 2024-25 DC Annual set, featuring everyone's favorite characters and moments from the iconic brand. While not available on the Upper Deck website, the 2024-25 DC Annual Hobby Boxes can be purchased through retail shops or officially authorized online stores.

A single Hobby Box of 2024-25 DC Annual costs $95, while a case containing 16 boxes costs $1,499.

Hobby Boxes Filled With Hits, Guaranteed Premium Insert

2024-25 DC Annual Elseworlds Insert | Upper Deck

Each Hobby Box will contain 16 packs, and each pack will contain 5 cards. On average, each box will contain the following hits: six Variant Cover parallel cards, four Silver Sparkle cards, three Rare Insert cards, two Absolute Power cards, and one Backscatter card.

The base set itself is 100 cards in total, but adding all the parallels and rare inserts you could pull, the checklist for 2024-25 DC Annual is massive.

Backscatters, Iconic Artwork Among Top Inserts

2024-25 DC Annual Cyborg Backscatter | Upper Deck

At first glance, among the best inserts to hunt in the 2024-25 DC Annual set are the peel-off Backscatters and throwback Iconic Artwork lines.

The Backscatters inserts can be kept as is, or peeled off from the back and stuck to any dry surface similar to how the cards worked in the debut DC Annual set last year.

2024-25 DC Annual Green Lantern Iconic Artwork | Upper Deck

Iconic Artwork is an insert line that doesn't rely on flashy colors or holographics, instead letting nostalgia do its work. Not every superhero in the set will get an Iconic Artworks release, however, as the insert is limited to only eight characters.

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, The Flash, Green Lantern, Shazam!, and the Justice League of America will be featured in Iconic Artwork form for the 2024-25 DC Annual.

Creator's Corner Autos Return For 2024-25 DC Annual

2023-24 DC Annual Shazam! Dan Mora Autograph PSA 7 | PSA

Just like in last year's DC Annual release, there will be creator autographs in the 2024-25 DC Annual featuring some of the best artists from recently published comic books in the DC universe. There are 11 artists, including Dan Mora, Jeph Loeb, and Mark Waid, who will each have their own Creators Corner Auto cards.

In addition to the Creators Corner Auto cards, there will be extremely rare Creator's Corner Dual Auto variants numbered only /10. The pairings for these low-numbered cards are Dan Mora/Mark Waid, Scott Snyder/Rafa Sandoval, Joshua Williamson/Dan Mora, Jackson Lanzing/Collin Kelly, and Daniel Sampere/Tom King.

The individual cards all share similar odds in Hobby. e-Pack and Blaster boxes, while the Dual Autos are considered random inserts in only Hobby and e-Pack releases.