Entertainment Card Collecting With The 3 Most Unique Upper Deck Releases of 2026
Upper Deck is one of the most recognizable brands in the card industry, particularly from their vintage sports collections. With the prominence of exclusive licensing deals in the industry's modern landscape, however, Upper Deck has had to turn to another beloved pastime for their trading cards — the world of entertainment.
Ranging from decades-old franchises to even video game likenesses, Upper Deck has done a lot in terms of bridging the gap between entertainment and trading cards in recent years, especially for brands that didn't have the same physical presence before.
Grateful Dead 60 Years So Far
Upper Deck jumped in with music collectibles launching a trading card set
paying tribute to the one-of-a-kind 60s rock band Grateful Dead. The release celebrates the 60th anniversary of the iconic band with beautiful imagery, rare parallels and David Lemieux autographs for Deadheads and collectors.
If you're passionate about the band, then this set is a collectors item. Its a unique set with incredibly stunning design and visuals make it a special release in the age of modernity and simplicity.
The Grateful Dead 60 Years So Far set was released back in February and has since been removed from the official Upper Deck store, but there are still multiple listings on various online marketplaces such as eBay selling boxes for around retail price of about $60.
Batman: The Animated Series
Batman: The Animated Series is without question a staple in the superhero experience. Loved by critics and fans alike, its legacy holds up even to the present day more than 30 years since the first episode aired.
Upper Deck and DC made sure to honor that legacy with a special box featuring iconic moments from the animated series. Autographs, printing plates, and even 1/1s are present in the special collaboration set.
Just like the Grateful Dead release, the Batman: The Animated Series set has long been sold out and Hobby boxes are now only available through third-party marketplaces.
DC x NHL Collaborations
Upper Deck released the last two DC x NHL collaboration sets this year, namely Fortress of Solitude and Secret Identity.
They're both extremely small sets that focus on a Superman-based theme, with Fortress of Solitude's card design bearing resemblance to Kal-El's home base and the Secret Identity set making cards that parallel Clark Kent's double-identity life.
Both sets contain only one card in a pack with each pack costing $19.99 on the Upper Deck e-Pack site.
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Joaqin is a journalist with a strong passion for the Hobby. He has published work for HLTV.org, Rappler.com, and DLSU Sports. A decade-long Pokémon TCG collector, he recently shifted into sports cards to collect Lakers, Dodgers and Chargers players with growing PCs of Shohei Ohtani and Justin Herbert.