2024 Flawless Football Bounty Break scheduled for Wednesday

2024 Flawless Football was only released a few weeks ago, and it has already taken the hobby by storm. The high end product has been sought out by many collectors, and the quality of card that can be found in it is quite appealing to many. Cards in the product range from autographs to crazy patch cards, and even cards that contain gems in them. Truly, it is a product that has a little bit of everything. Flawless is now receiving attention on eBay Live, where it is the latest subject of a bounty break. For those who are not familiar with this type of break, here is a brief overview prior to discussing when the break takes place.

2024 Flawless Football Patrick Mahomes Red Diamond | eBay

What is a Bounty Break?

A bounty break runs just like any other normal online break, except for one difference - a bounty is placed on either a specific card, player, or type of card. If the bounty gets "hit", then either the individual who got the card will be the recipient of the bounty, or in some cases, everyone in the room will benefit in some way, shape, or form. Bounty breaks have been running frequently on eBay Live recently, as they are capturing the excitement and chase that the hobby brings to the table.

The Event

The scheduled event will be hosted by Joshodeezy, and it will contain an entire case of 2024 Flawless Football being opened. At the time of writing, spots are still up for grabs. The break is being run as a "pick your team" style opening. The bounty is placed on any NFL Shield that is hit in the original two boxes. If this occurs, then another case will be opend of 2024 Flawless, for those who bought into the break. From a value standpoint, an entire two box case of Flawless costs $12,000. Therefore, if the bounty gets hit, that is quite the deal from a collector standpoint. Numerous big names can be found in the product with NFL Shields, including: Dak Prescott, Bo Nix, Jonathan Taylor, Patrick Mahomes, and Saquon Barkley among others. For those who want to watch or join the break, it can be found here.

Joshodeezy Live Event: Wednesday, October 15th at 2 PM | eBay Live

2024 Flawless Football has certainly kept the attention of the hobby even after it's release, and online platforms like eBay Live are taking notice. While online breaks occur of the product most days, special breaks that utilize a bounty incentive add a chase and intrigue element for collectors, and could potentially yield a great benefit.





