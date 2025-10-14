5 Graded Cards and $1,500 to start a collection

Getting into the hobby can be difficult for anyone. Not knowing where to start, what to buy, and why you should buy it, can create a lot of tension at first.

There is nothing wrong with buying some packs, a blaster box from Wal-Mart, or even a hobby box from your favorite local shop. However, purchasing these items can lead to a box of commons, and a depleting wallet.

Today I am going to help out a new collector with 5 graded cards I would recommend to start any collection. And even better, your financial commitment will be less than $1,500. These cards are iconic in the sports cards world, and very liquid (meaning they can be an easy sale if needing the funds). Sticking with graded cards, will help eliminate the speculation of what the condition really is, and becomes an easier transaction when selling.

2003 Topps Lebron James #221

Love him or hate him, Lebron James is going down as a top 2 to 5 player of all-time. Even at 40 years old this past season, he averaged 24 PPG, 7 RPG, and 8 APG. He has been selected to an All-NBA team every year, except his rookie season. James has been selected to 21 straight All-Star games. He is the all-time points leader, 4th all-time in assists, and 25th in rebounds. Not bad for a player that is considered a Forward.

Lebron James PSA 9 RC | https://ebay.us/m/Lv63B7

A rookie card graded a PSA 9 runs about $500.

2017 Donruss Patrick Mahomes #327

In just 9 season, Patrick Mahomes is already considered an all-time great. A 3x NFL champion, and 2 MVP's, Mahomes has nothing left to prove. Luckily for the league, fans, and everyone else Mahomes is just 30 years old, and has a lot left in his tank. The 6x Pro-Bowler and 2x All-Pro has appeared in 5 out of the last 6 Super Bowls, and it doesn't seem like he is satisfied. The rest of the league is already on notice, and want to ruin his party.

Patrick Mahomes Donruss RC | https://ebay.us/m/vZJ6Vg

The beautiful looking Donruss Rated Rookie PSA 9 will cost about $320.

2011 Topps Update Mike Trout #US175

Mike Trout is this generations Ken Griffey Jr. At 20 years old, Trout lit the baseball world on fire, and kept the flame going for years to come. Batting .326, smashing 30 home runs, and stealing 49 bases, Trout would run away with the Rookie of the Year honors. Including his rookie season, Trout didn't finish lower than 5th in the MVP votings for 9 straight years, winning it 3 times. The 11x All-Star sits with over 400 career home runs, and is still only 33 years old. Already a generational talent, Trout still has many years to add to his career numbers.

Mike Trout PSA 9 RC | https://ebay.us/m/Zm9T11

This card with a PSA 9 grade will put you back about $300.

1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. #1

Ken Griffey Jr. came onto the scene in 1989 as a young 18 year old, looking to make a name for himself. By the time he was done, he received 99.3% of the votes to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame. A 5-tool player, Griffey was the modern day Mickey Mantle or Willie Mays. One of the greatest center fielders baseball has ever scene, Griffey took home 10 Gold Gloves. Griffey would finish with 7 top 10 finishes in the MVP votings, taking home the award in 1997. Griffey would smash 630 home runs, over 1,800 RBI, and to this day has the sweetest swing ever.

Ken Griffey Jr SGC 9 RC | https://ebay.us/m/oQxeYX

The 1989 Upper Deck is one of the most iconic cards of all time. I would add the SCG 9 version to my collection for $225.

1989 Score Barry Sanders #257

Google "Barry Sanders highlight reel" and you can spend hours watching one of the greatest running backs making the opposing team look foolish. A 10 time Pro-Bowler, Sanders would never rush for less than 1,100 yards in any season. Retiring early at just 30 years old, Sanders still piled up 15,269 yards (still good for 4th all-time)

Barry Sanders Score RC PSA 9 | https://ebay.us/m/Fw4mrX

I would grab this 1989 Score RC, with a PSA 9 grade for $135.

Not everyone has $1,500 to spend right away, so take your time. Start small, trade up, make that once a year purchase, and ultimately have fun.

