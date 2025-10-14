2025 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Release Preview

With Baseball season in the midst of the ALCS and NLCS, it is time once again for a hobby release that always catches the attention of collcetors - 2025 Bowman Chrome Sapphire. The product is currently expected to release on Wednesday, October 15th. With an eye popping design once again this year, collectors should circle this release, or look for singles once they start hitting the open market. This should especially be the case for those who prospect in the hobby, as the next big name could very easily be in the checklist.

Design/Parallels

Like prior years, the base card models the Bowman Chrome design, but takes on a bright blue throughout the card, the typical Sapphire look. The base checklist features 150 cards. To some collectors, it may seem crazy that this is what the base cards look like, and that just speaks to the preminum product that Sapphire has become. The checklist features key prospects such as: Cade Horton, JJ Wetherholt, Jesus Made, Charlie Condon, and Kevin McGonigle among others. Parallels can also be found, some that are quite limited. The parallels featured in this years release include: Green (/99), Yellow (/75), Gold (/50), Orange (/25), Black (/10), Red (/5), and Padparadscha (/1). The more limited parallels can fetch a decent among on the open market, especially when big name prospects are on the card.

2025 Bowman Chrome Sapphire JJ Wetherholt Base Card | Checklist Insider

Autographs/Box Breakdown

Autographs will also be a notable chase element in the product, There are only certain prospects who appear on the autograph checklist, most notably Charlie Condon, Jesus Made, and Kevin McGonigle. The same parallels will also exist for autographs, ranging from Green to Padparadscha.

In a hobby box, collectors can find (on average) 1 autograph and 3 parallels. Hobby boxes will contain a total of 8 packs, with 4 cards per pack, making a grand total of 32. Given the limited number of cards, collectors will be hoping to find the biggest names on the checklist, especially when it comes to the autographs and parallels.

2025 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Charlie Condon Orange Autograph | Checklist Insider

Online Selling

eBay Live will be having online breaks of 2025 Bowman Chrome Sapphire start to be scheduled upon it's release. One such example comes from an event hosted by AMT Memorabilia that takes place on Friday, October 17th at 1:30 PM. They will be running their break as a player break. This is where the buyer picks what player they want, and they get all cards of that player. Perhaps the most interesting thing about the break is that they will be opening up 77 boxes of product, mixed between Bowman Chrome Hobby, Breakers Delight, and Sapphire. This format of break is great for collectors who are targetting a specific player to collect. For anyone interested, the break can be found here once it goes live.

AMT Memorabilia Live Event: Friday, October 17th at 1:30 PM | eBay Live

2025 Bowman Chrome Sapphire looks to be another great release in the Baseball line this hobby season. The cards have great eye appeal once again, and great prospects appear on the checklist. Collectors will have the ability to both purchase hobby boxes or enter online breaks on platforms like eBay Live. This year's edition of Bowman Chrome Sapphire is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 15th.

