2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Hockey Card Release: Autographs, Parallels, and Eye-Catching Inserts
As the 2025-26 NHL season came to a close, collectors were still scooping up Gretzky classics and
the coveted Upper Deck Young Guns Matthew Schaefer rookie card.
As the 2026 playoffs move forward, Upper Deck seeks to capitalize on the momentum of NHL collectibles with it's latest product: 2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials. The product contains fan favorite cards, and very intriguing chases, and is scheduled for an April 29th release, with one autograph coming per box on average.
This is what collectors need to know about the release.
Debut Ticket Access Cards A Key Chase With Rare Parallels
Upper Deck Credentials is most well known for containing Debut Ticket Access cards, all of which are numbered to at least 999 copies. These mark some of the most desirable non-autographed cards of this year's crop of rookies, especially in low numbered parallels.
The stated parallel chases this year include Blue (/199), Green (/25), Purple (/10), Gold (/5), and Black (/1). While the lower number parallels will be tough pulls, they could be some of the most rewarding pulls of the entire product.
Brand New Inserts Make Their Product Presence Known Alongside Fan Favorites
The product features a callback to one of the most iconic inserts from the 1990s, that being Pro Visions. The original cards featured artwork of a top player from the MLB, and this insert set is no different. It has original artwork along with the player name in large lettering at the bottom of the card. The stated odds to pull this insert out of a pack is one in 300 packs.
A debuting insert this year with strong eye appeal is Standing On Their Head. The card features a goalie underneath a spotlight with part of the net appearing in the background. The title of the insert is in the center of the card, as is player information and the team logo. Parallels will exist of this insert, which will appeal to many collectors.
A returning insert this year is Sparks of Greatness. Sparks are flying all around the background of the card, while the player is skating in the center. A preview image of the Macklin Celebrini card was shared ahead of release. Celebrini was one of the top rookies from this past season, and collectors of his will be looking to find this insert.
Collectors Can Look For Autographs Of Standout Rookies and Stars
With one autograph falling per box on average, collectors will be hoping to find some of the top names in the sport. Notable signers in this years product include: Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard, Ben Kindel, Ivan Demidov, and Matthew Schaefer among others.
2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Hockey will be releasing soon, and there will be no shortage of inserts and autographs to chase after. Upper Deck's newest release looks to be a great one, and hockey fans and collectors should check it out.
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Dylan is a collector based in Central Pennsylvania, and sports fan rooting for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Pirates, and LA Lakers. He is currently attempting to collect a complete run of Topps flagship sets across football, baseball, and basketball. He is passionate about the history of the hobby including its continual growth and evolution.