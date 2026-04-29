2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Hockey Card Release: Autographs, Parallels, and Eye-Catching Inserts

As the 2025-26 NHL season came to a close, collectors were still scooping up Gretzky classics and

the coveted Upper Deck Young Guns Matthew Schaefer rookie card.



As the 2026 playoffs move forward, Upper Deck seeks to capitalize on the momentum of NHL collectibles with it's latest product: 2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials. The product contains fan favorite cards, and very intriguing chases, and is scheduled for an April 29th release, with one autograph coming per box on average.

NEW CHECKLIST ✅: The checklist for 2025-26 @UpperDeckSports Credentials #NHL Hockey Cards 🏒 was just released! Collect the 150-Card Base Set & hunt for Hard-Signed Rookie Autos, Inserts, Parallels & more... Release Date: Wednesday, April 29th! #TheHobby https://t.co/leYDmXexTE — GTS Distribution S&E (@GTSDistribution) April 15, 2026

This is what collectors need to know about the release.

Debut Ticket Access Cards A Key Chase With Rare Parallels

Upper Deck Credentials is most well known for containing Debut Ticket Access cards, all of which are numbered to at least 999 copies. These mark some of the most desirable non-autographed cards of this year's crop of rookies, especially in low numbered parallels.

2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Hockey Jimmy Snuggerud Debut Ticket Access Parallel | Checklist Insider

The stated parallel chases this year include Blue (/199), Green (/25), Purple (/10), Gold (/5), and Black (/1). While the lower number parallels will be tough pulls, they could be some of the most rewarding pulls of the entire product.

Brand New Inserts Make Their Product Presence Known Alongside Fan Favorites

The product features a callback to one of the most iconic inserts from the 1990s, that being Pro Visions. The original cards featured artwork of a top player from the MLB, and this insert set is no different. It has original artwork along with the player name in large lettering at the bottom of the card. The stated odds to pull this insert out of a pack is one in 300 packs.

2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Hockey Mikko Rantanen Pro Visions Insert | Checklist Insider

A debuting insert this year with strong eye appeal is Standing On Their Head. The card features a goalie underneath a spotlight with part of the net appearing in the background. The title of the insert is in the center of the card, as is player information and the team logo. Parallels will exist of this insert, which will appeal to many collectors.

2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Hockey Standing On Their Head Insert | Checklist Insider

A returning insert this year is Sparks of Greatness. Sparks are flying all around the background of the card, while the player is skating in the center. A preview image of the Macklin Celebrini card was shared ahead of release. Celebrini was one of the top rookies from this past season, and collectors of his will be looking to find this insert.

2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Macklin Celebrini Sparks of Greatness Insert | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Look For Autographs Of Standout Rookies and Stars

With one autograph falling per box on average, collectors will be hoping to find some of the top names in the sport. Notable signers in this years product include: Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard, Ben Kindel, Ivan Demidov, and Matthew Schaefer among others.

2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Ivan Demidov Debut Ticket Access Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Hockey will be releasing soon, and there will be no shortage of inserts and autographs to chase after. Upper Deck's newest release looks to be a great one, and hockey fans and collectors should check it out.