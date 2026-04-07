New Release Radar: A Trio of Upper Deck Products Hit Shelves in April

April can be a busy release month in the hobby with a wide range of products being released. Upper Deck will be releasing multiple products this month, and they fall in multiple areas. Just in this month, a hockey set will be released, along with a golf and AEW set. This is a great example of how Upper Deck can appeal to numerous hobbyists, especially those who like to diversify their card collecting. The hobby is meant to be a unique experience for all, and there is no wrong way or sport to collect.

Here is a brief look at some of Upper Deck's upcoming products, along with some release details.

2026 Upper Deck Allure Golf Drives Intrigue In the Hobby

Golf sets have risen in popularity over the past few years in the hobby, and the 2026 edition of Allure brings a variety of chases for collectors. Base cards will have numerous parallels, including the Glitter Bomb. It is a retail exclusive, and has a ton of glitter falling behind the golfer on the card. Additionally, collectors can look for autographs of some key golfers such as Hideki Matsuyama and Lydia Ko. The Color Flow insert will also be returning. The main premise behind this is for collectors to chase the entire run of one certain player - the cards will form a rainbow when they are together. Some of these will be hard to track down, but may be worth the challenge. The product is currently scheduled to release on April 8th.

2026 Upper Deck Allure Golf Gary Player Glitter Bomb Parallel | Beckett

2026 Upper Deck Allure AEW Wrestling Projected To Release on April 15th

The Allure branding will also be coming to the AEW world, with a release currently targeted for April 15th. Like the golf release, collectors can find numerous parallels, ranging from Red Pulsar, Orange Slice, and the quite rare Golden Treasures, which is a one of one. Autographs of superstars such as Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm are confirmed to be in the release as well. The Color Flow inserts will also be here, just as in the golf release. It takes the exact same shape, and will work the same way, with the entire run of a wrestler forming a rainbow. AEW collectors certainly have something to get excited about, especially as April 15th gets closer.

2026 Upper Deck Allure AEW Wrestling Mercedes Mone Autograph | Beckett

2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Hockey To Bring Eye-Popping Appeal

One of the newest hockey releases currently on the schedule is 2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials. At the time of writing, it will be released on April 29th. The product will have a base set, and will contain rare parallels for collectors to chase after. It will also have Debut Ticket Access cards, which have a geometric background. The geometric background adds some great eye appeal to these cards. Autographs will naturally be one of the primary talking points of the set, with rookies and stars having signed this year. One confirmed star is Connor Bedard, with his Sensational Youth autographed card found below. For collectors who are chasing hockey autographs or cards with good eye appeal, this is a product to watch out for.

2025-26 Upper Deck Credentials Hockey Connor Bedard Sensational Youth Autograph | Beckett

The month of April looks to be quite busy in the hobby, as Upper Deck will have at least three new products releasing. With golf, AEW, and the NHL being represented, there will also be no shortage of options for collectors. Some products rely more on inserts, and some more so on autographs. Upper Deck's latest offerings bring appeal for everyone, which is always great to see in the hobby.