Two young Western Conference teams face off on Sunday night, as Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz and No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson.

Utah is off to a dreadful start this season, winning just three of its first 14 games while ranking in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating, offensive rating (28th) and defensive rating. Injuries to Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic have derailed what was expected to be a promising season for the Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are over .500 and coming off a nice win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Since this game is the second night of a back-to-back, Dallas may not have Kyrie Irving (knee) in action. He’s sat out one end of two of Dallas’ three back-to-backs this season.

Still, the Mavs are slight favorites on the road as they look to get their 10th win in the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my game prediction.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs -1.5 (-102)

Jazz +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Mavs: -110

Jazz: -108

Total

224.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mavericks vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ-TV, Jazz+, KFAA-TV, MavsTV, NBA League Pass

Mavs record: 9-7

Jazz record: 3-14

Mavericks vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz Injury Report

Jonas Aidoo – out

Kobe Bufkin – out

Lauri Markkanen – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Mavericks vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg 25+ Points (-113)

In Sunday’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting , I explained why I’m taking Flagg to have a big showing on the second night of a back-to-back:

Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks picked up a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, and now they take on the struggling Utah Jazz on Sunday.

There’s a good chance Kyrie Irving (35 minutes on Saturday) sits the back end of this back-to-back, as he’s played in both ends of a back-to-back just one time this season. So, Flagg could have an even larger workload on offense on Sunday.

The Jazz are a bottom-10 team in opponent points per game and defensive rating, and Flagg dropped 21 points on just 16 shots against them earlier this season. He’s averaging 24.1 points per game in the 2026-27 season and has seven games with 25 or more points.

I’m going to trust him to have a big game against a struggling Jazz team that is very short-handed in the frontcourt.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

Bettors are going to want to wait for Dallas’ injury report later this afternoon, but I do think this is a pretty favorable price for the Mavs – even on a back-to-back.

Dallas is now 5-1 straight up against teams that are under .500 and sits in 17th in the league in net rating. The duo of Flagg and Irving has worked well enough for the Mavs to have play-in tournament expectations this season.

The same can’t be said for the Jazz.

Utah is just 1-12 against teams that are .500 or better this season, and it ranks 24th in the NBA in net rating. With Jackson Jr. and Markkanen still out, there is very little room for error for this offense.

Keyonte George (4-for-17 last game) and Darryn Peterson have been up and down this season, so even a less-than-full-strength Mavs team could be live to win on the road.

I’ll buy the Mavs at this price, though this line could move depending upon who they have in action on Sunday.

Pick: Mavs Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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