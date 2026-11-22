Looking to bet on the NBA on Sunday, Nov. 22?

There are a ton of ways to get in on the action, which features an exciting seven-game slate, but the player prop market is always my favorite way to bet on basketball.

Sunday’s NBA Games

Detroit Pistons @ Atlanta Hawks

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets @ Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic @ Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz

Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Every day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite prop bets for the night, and I’m eyeing five picks, including one for the afternoon matchup between the Pistons and Hawks. Plus, there’s a play for Nikola Jokic that I just can’t pass up against the struggling Chicago Bulls.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the prop plays for the action on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Franz Wagner 7+ Assists (-155)

Magic star Franz Wagner has put the team on his back with Paolo Banchero sidelined with an ankle injury, averaging 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

Wagner has been the hub in this offense, averaging career-high assist numbers in the process. He’s picked up seven or more dimes in 10 of his 15 games, averaging 14.9 potential assists per night.

That gives Wagner a really solid floor, and the Magic star should be able to get his teammates going against a struggling Washington team.

The Wizards currently allow the second-most opponent assists per game (28.9) in the NBA this season. So, that puts Wagner in a great spot to potentially reach his season average and clear this prop on Sunday.

Dyson Daniels OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (+104)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels could have a huge playmaking role on Sunday with CJ McCollum out and rookie guard Kingston Flemings listed as questionable.

Daniels had 10 dimes in his last game, and he’s now averaging 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He’s been red hot as of late, picking up 13 or more rebounds and assists in nine straight games.

In the month of November, Daniels is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. This is a tough matchup with an elite Detroit defense, but there’s a chance the former lottery pick has a major on-ball role if Flemings can’t go on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5+ Assists (-192)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable on Sunday, but he has a great matchup against the Miami Heat (24th in defensive rating) if he’s able to go.

The Heat allow the most opponent assists per game in the NBA (29.1) this season, and SGA is averaging 4.5 dimes on 9.6 potential assists.

While those aren’t great numbers, SGA may be forced to get his teammates involved more if Erik Spoelstra’s defense attempts to take him away on Sunday. SGA is averaging 31.7 points per game, but his efficiency from the field is a little down compared to previous seasons.

He has five or more dimes in six games this season, including an eight-assist performance his last time out. I’m buying him to have a big game against this Miami defense.

Nikola Jokic OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-127)

Nikola Jokic has seen his rebounding dip a bit in the 2026-27 season, averaging 10.4 boards on 19.8 rebound chances per game.

Jokic only has five games with more than 11.5 boards this season, making him a bit of a risky prop selection on Sunday. However, the matchup couldn’t be any better. The Bulls are 27th in the NBA in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game this season.

Plus, Jalen Smith is listed as questionable for this game.

Jokic should be able to feast on the glass, especially since the Bulls are just 23rd in the league in field goal percentage in the 2026-27 campaign. He’s had some low rebound games against good rebounding teams, but he should be able to convert more rebound chances against a tanking Chicago team.

Cooper Flagg 25+ Points (-113)

Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks picked up a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, and now they take on the struggling Utah Jazz on Sunday.

There’s a good chance Kyrie Irving (35 minutes on Saturday) sits the back end of this back-to-back, as he’s played in both ends of a back-to-back just one time this season. So, Flagg could have an even larger workload on offense on Sunday.

The Jazz are a bottom-10 team in opponent points per game and defensive rating, and Flagg dropped 21 points on just 16 shots against them earlier this season. He’s averaging 24.1 points per game in the 2026-27 season and has seven games with 25 or more points.

I’m going to trust him to have a big game against a struggling Jazz team that is very short-handed in the frontcourt.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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