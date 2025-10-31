2025 Absolute Football Release Preview

Of all of the brands that Panini puts out each calendar year for the sport of Football, Absolute is one of the releases that collectors tend to gravitate towards. This is mainly because of it's chase elements, mainly inserts that have become a hobby staple. With a limited number of cards per box, and hits in high demand, this product will be taking center stage once it releases on October 31st. Ahead of that date, here is what collectors need to know about the product.

RELATED: Hobby U: How to submit cards for grading

Box Breakdown

Hobby boxes this year will contain 15 total cards. 5 packs are in each box, with 3 card falling in each pack. The cards do fit into the premium, high end spectrum of the hobby, so the cards located in a pack could hold some value, depending on the player and type. When it comes to hits, 3 autographs and 2 memorbilia cards will be found on average. If collectors are interested in a case, 12 boxes will be included in that format. Base cards and parallels also can be obtain in a box opening, with numerous variations to chase. This includes colors like Purple Rain (/190), Spectrum Gold (/10), and Black Galaxy, which is a 1 of 1.

2025 Absolute Football Patrick Mahomes II Spectrum Red Parallel | Checklist Insider

Inserts

The biggest insert chase of the entire product will be of no surpise to anyone who has been in the hobby for a number of years, and that is the KABOOM! insert. In this year's edition, both horizontal and vertical versions of the insert can be found. New this year are Super Bowl Kabooms, which feature players who were in/won the Super Bowl, with the respective logo in the bottom of the card. Gold Parallels of the insert also return this year, and will be sure to bring a good amount of money on the open market.

2025 Absolute Football Ja'Marr Chase Kaboom Insert | Checklist Insider

RELATED: Repacks are changing The Hobby

Autographs/Relics

There will be plenty of autographs and relics that collectors will be seeking. Autographs of current and former NFL players can be found, including: Terry McLaurin, Drew Brees, Aaron Donald, and Patrick Mahomes II. Certain rookies will also have autographs, such as Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter, and Shedeur Sanders. Notable autograph subsets this year include: Absolute Legends Signatures, Historical Duals Autographs, and Iconic Ink.

2025 Absolute Football Terry McLaurin All Pro Souvenirs | Panini America

Relics have always been a staple in Absolute, even back to the days when the product was called Absolute Memorabilia. In the lineage, some of the key relic sets have stuck around even to this day, such as Tools of the Trade and Ground Hoggs. The more modern edition in this year's release is the Absolute Heroes subset, which features a comic book style design with the player and a patch.

2025 Absolute Football Derrick Henry Absolute Heroes Patch | Panini America

Live Selling

Upon release, case and box breaks of Absolute Football will be taking place from a variety of sellers on eBay Live. BWA Sports and Trading Cards will be going after the KABOOM insert at 8 PM on Friday, October 31st. 528breaks will also be hosting an event at that same time. Both of these breaks will be done in the Sudden Victory format, with spots starting at $1, and ending once the timer expires. For collectors who are looking for the KABOOM insert, this could be a potential value opportunity to chase the rare insert. Collectors after specific teams or players could also look to get in on the breaks as well.

BWAcards Live Event: Friday, October 31st at 8 PM | eBay Live

RELATED: 2018 Topps Heritage Includes an Expensive Odd Card of the Hobby

2025 Absolute Football is gathering excitement among collectors, and it looks to be a strong release. This is in part due to the inserts in the product, but also due to autographs, relics, and parallels. Online breaks will allow collectors a chance to get their hands on the product on release day, which is slated to be Friday, October 31st.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: