2025 Bowman Chrome Baseball pre-order set for Monday
Yesterday, we learned that 2025 Bowman Chrome Baseball will be available for pre-order beginning on Monday, Aug. 11 at 12 PM EST. At writing, there is no official full release date, but it seems that early fall is the target. The pre-order will take place over on Topps.com.
2025 Bowman Chrome Baseball will be comprised of a 100-card base set featuring baseball's stars and a solid rookie class that will include James Wood, Cam Smith, Kristian Campbell, and more. In keeping with brand history, the base set will appear alongside a 100-card Chrome Prospect checklist. Inserts will include Spotlight cards.
While a fuller scope of the set and the checklist are still unknown, new refractors will include pulsar, fuchsia, blue wave, green wave, and black. Additionally, the Bowman Red Rookie Redemption returns in this upcoming release, offering potential buyback cards depending on the player who takes home the AL and NL Rookie of the Year awards. The cards can become worth more in the buyback problem if player milestones are met, such as MVP honors or induction into the Hall of Fame.
For years, Bowman Chrome Baseball has been one of the hottest chases in the hobby. While rookie cards and inserts, such as Spotlight have been well-received on the secondary market, the set is best-known and most-chased for its prospects checklist.
While the checklist has yet to be released, the images released by Topps appear to picture a 1st Bowman for MLB Pipeline's fifth-ranked international prospect Andrew Salas, a 17-year old phenom Shortstop in the Miami Marlins organization.
2024 Bowman Chrome Baseball's prospect checklist included autographed cards from Cam Smith, Jac Caglianone, and Leo De Vries. De Vries who skyrocketed to #3 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects, has been one of the hottest chases in the hobby. This 2024 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto numbered to five sold for just over $26,000 on Mar. 28, 2025. Caglianone's Prospect Auto numbered to five sold for just over $35,000 on Apr. 3. Smith's /5 has sold for as much as $6,500.