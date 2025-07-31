Leo De Vries cards after stunning trade lands top prospect with Athletics
News broke this morning that the San Diego Padres had acquired a huge prize at the MLB trading deadline, with All-Star closer Mason Miller joining the NL West contenders. But, perhaps even more interesting than where Miller landed, is the huge price the Padres paid to bring the flame-thrower to town. MLB Pipeline's third-ranked prospect, Leo De Vries is headed the other way, giving the Athletics yet another wildly talented youngster to build the future around. Let's look at De Vries' card market and just what the trade may mean for the 18-year old Shortstop.
An interesting piece to note in regards to this trade is that, while De Vries is very young, he does project as a shortstop, and now joins an Athletics club that seemingly has already found its Shortstop of the future, in 23-year old Jacob Wilson. While Wilson has struggled during July, batting .140, his potential has been clear to see in what has been a fantastic rookie campaign. Ultimately, with the way the Athletics are building, there's no real issue to adding a player as talented as De Vries, and figuring out where the two players will eventually fit is a pretty good problem to have.
As De Vries has rocketed up the top prospect charts, he's emerged as one of the hottest chases in the prospecting market. On Mar. 28 this 2024 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto /5 became the biggest sale of a De Vries card, going for $26,099. At writing there have already been 19 De Vries sales of $5,000 or more. De Vries 1st Bowman base auto recently sold for $200 on May 28.
On July 25, this AC 7.5 Bowman Sapphire Orange Refractor Auto numbered to 25 sold for almost $1,500. This is the first time the card has sold since April. A PSA 10 sold for $4,000 on Apr. 10, after another PSA 10 had sold for $3,000 a month earlier.
This card is a great example of how much things can change. A triple auto card featuring Padres cornerstone Jackson Merrill, Ethan Salas, and De Vries. While De Vries is already with a new organization, there's plenty of chatter that Salas too could be traded as the Padres push for the postseason. This card sold for $5,795 on May 31. There's a chance that by end of day, there may be only one San Diego player left on this card. Of course, the card can still retain value given the success of Merrill, and the undoubted potential of Salas and De Vries. Indeed, if the two players do get traded and go on to great things, this becomes a very intriguig sliding doors card for Padres collectors.
De Vries card market movement in the days following this trade will be interesting to monitor. Despite Wilson's role as the current Shortstop with the big club, De Vries is too talented to not be given a path to The Show. How his timeline may be altered by this trade is certainly something to keep an eye on. That said, the market remains bullish on the young star. At writing, the same card that sold for $26,099 in March is up on eBay for $55,000. This 2024 Bowman Chrome Black Mojo Image Variation 1/1 is listed for over $40,000. And just today, his 1st Bowman Chrome base auto has sold for $450.
