Collectibles On SI

2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookie Cards

Michael Terry

Apr 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) on deck against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) on deck against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

2025 Bowman Baseball was released today, and we're looking at some of the inserts that are there for the chasing in this year's set. One debut insert is 2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies. Let's take a look at some of the newest cards in the baseball hobby.

2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies feature energetic player image action shots set against the big stage and bright lights of a rock concert. The 20-card insert has a checklist that includes some of the year's most sought-after rookies.

RELATED: 2025 Topps Series One Dylan Crews and James Wood Updates

2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies James Wood RC / Topps RIPPED

Right at the top of the list is Washington Nationals James Wood. The 22-year old outfielder has made an impact both on the field and in the hobby to start the 2025 MLB season. He's already got 10 home runs on the board, tied for fourth in the majors. Wood has been one of the rookies to chase in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1.

RELATED: Jacob Wilson Hot Start and Topps Series 1 Rookie Cards

2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies Dylan Crews RC / Topps RIPPED

Wood's Washington Nationals teammate Dylan Crews also gets a card in Rockstar Rookies. Like Wood, Crews' Topps Series 1 cards performed very well in the weeks following release. A Dual Auto Relic card featuring the Nationals' duo sold for $2,500 on May 1.

RELATED: 2025 Topps Series 1 Rookie Cards Jackson Jobe

2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies Rece Hinds / Topps RIPPED

Other RC's to be found in Rockstar Rookies include Rece Hinds, Brooks Lee, Rhett Lowder, and Spencer Schwellenbach. Athletics' phenom Jacob Wilson also makes an appearance. He's third in the league with a .341 batting average in what has been a remarkable debut in The Show. Luisangel Acuña of the New York Mets and Kumar Rocker of the Texas Rangers can be had as well.

2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies Coby Mayo / Topps RIPPED

Highly-touted Baltimore Orioles prospect Coby Mayo makes the checklist, with a 2025 Bowman Baseball release well-timed to news that the third baseman has recently been recalled to the big leagues.

2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies Jackson Jobe RC / Topps RIPPED

Jackson Jobe, who had a sampling of rookie cards appear in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, is more highly-featured in 2025 Bowman Baseball. with base, variations, autos, and inserts including Rockstar Rookies. Jobe's put together a solid April with the Detroit Tigers, posting a 2-0 record and a 2.70 ERA. Detroit has won each of Jobe's first five starts of the season.

All in all, 2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies is an intruiging insert featuring the best rookies of the 2025 class, on a design that will appeal to fans of Rock N' Roll and The Show. The insert includes numbered parallels of 150, 125, 50, 25, 5 and a 1 of 1 Superfractor.

﻿MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES﻿

Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

Home/News