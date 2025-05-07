2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookie Cards
2025 Bowman Baseball was released today, and we're looking at some of the inserts that are there for the chasing in this year's set. One debut insert is 2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies. Let's take a look at some of the newest cards in the baseball hobby.
2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies feature energetic player image action shots set against the big stage and bright lights of a rock concert. The 20-card insert has a checklist that includes some of the year's most sought-after rookies.
Right at the top of the list is Washington Nationals James Wood. The 22-year old outfielder has made an impact both on the field and in the hobby to start the 2025 MLB season. He's already got 10 home runs on the board, tied for fourth in the majors. Wood has been one of the rookies to chase in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1.
Wood's Washington Nationals teammate Dylan Crews also gets a card in Rockstar Rookies. Like Wood, Crews' Topps Series 1 cards performed very well in the weeks following release. A Dual Auto Relic card featuring the Nationals' duo sold for $2,500 on May 1.
Other RC's to be found in Rockstar Rookies include Rece Hinds, Brooks Lee, Rhett Lowder, and Spencer Schwellenbach. Athletics' phenom Jacob Wilson also makes an appearance. He's third in the league with a .341 batting average in what has been a remarkable debut in The Show. Luisangel Acuña of the New York Mets and Kumar Rocker of the Texas Rangers can be had as well.
Highly-touted Baltimore Orioles prospect Coby Mayo makes the checklist, with a 2025 Bowman Baseball release well-timed to news that the third baseman has recently been recalled to the big leagues.
Jackson Jobe, who had a sampling of rookie cards appear in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, is more highly-featured in 2025 Bowman Baseball. with base, variations, autos, and inserts including Rockstar Rookies. Jobe's put together a solid April with the Detroit Tigers, posting a 2-0 record and a 2.70 ERA. Detroit has won each of Jobe's first five starts of the season.
All in all, 2025 Bowman Baseball Rockstar Rookies is an intruiging insert featuring the best rookies of the 2025 class, on a design that will appeal to fans of Rock N' Roll and The Show. The insert includes numbered parallels of 150, 125, 50, 25, 5 and a 1 of 1 Superfractor.