2025 Panini Origins Football: Cosmic Art, Rookie Heat, and High-End Hits

With the NFL season in full swing, 2025 Panini Origins Football is already one of the most talked-about football releases of the year. With on-card autos, rare memorabilia booklets, and the first full-pro-jersey autographs for the 2025 draft class, 2025 Panini Origins Football captures the magic of new beginnings—both for NFL rookies and the collectors chasing their origin stories.

Whether you’re buying hobby boxes (about $380 currently) or joining an eBay Live break, every pack feels like a cosmic kickoff to the football season.

A Striking Canvas for NFL Stars

Origins is known for turning football cards into modern art, and this year’s bold, cosmic backgrounds are some of the set’s best yet. The 150-card base checklist mixes 100 veterans and legends with 50 rookies, including first Panini NFL cards for headline names like Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter.

Travis Kelce's 2025 Panini Origins card | Panini America

Veterans range from Patrick Mahomes II and Justin Jefferson to icons like Joe Montana, John Elway, and Drew Brees, giving team collectors plenty to chase.

Parallels span a rainbow—Red (/225), Orange (/149), Blue (/99), Silver (/75), Turquoise (/50), Purple (/17), Gold (/10), Green (/5), Pink (/3), and true 1/1 Black and Printing Plates—with exclusive Holo parallels waiting in International Blasters.

2025 Panini Origins 1/1 NFL Shield Jaxson Dart (current eBay ask: $17,500 OBO) | https://ebay.us/m/ltkg9K

Autographs and Memorabilia That Steal the Show

Every hobby box guarantees one Rookie Jersey Autograph, one additional autograph, and one memorabilia relic, with two base parallels and two base/variation cards. First Off the Line (FOTL) boxes —currently about $875 on eBay—add an exclusive Rookie Jersey Auto numbered to /23 or less and a base parallel numbered /17 or less.

Origins delivers on-card ink with single, dual, and triple autographs, plus Hometown Inscriptions and Star Signatures that spotlight players’ roots. This release also kicks off the Patrick Mahomes Autograph Collection, with every Mahomes card limited to 20 or fewer copies—instant grails for Chiefs fans.

Rising star Puka Nacua's International Origins card. | Panini America

Relic hunters will find NFL Shield and Nike Swoosh patches, player-worn swatches, and dramatic booklet-style memorabilia cards that open like keepsake albums.

Inserts with a Story

Collectors can rip into inserts that feel like highlight reels. Primordial, In the Beginning, Blank Slate, and Origin Story deliver hobby-exclusive drama, while international blasters add rookie-centric chases like Start Up, Original Gridiron, and Big Bang,

Box Breakdown at a Glance

Hobby (1 pack/7 cards): 1 Rookie Jersey Auto, 1 additional auto, 1 memorabilia card, 2 parallels, 2 base/variations.

First Off the Line: FOTL-exclusive Rookie Jersey Auto (/23 or less) and base parallel (/17 or less) plus the same Hobby hits.

International Blaster (6 packs/6 cards each): 14 rookies, 14 base, 5 inserts, 2 parallels, and exclusive chase inserts.

