2025 Bowman Chrome University Football Preview

College football fans and collectors can rejoice because 2025 Bowman University Chrome Football cards are back with this year’s crop of college football’s elite athletes and future NFL pros.

2025 Bowman Chrome University Football - Koi Perich | Topps

This 200-card set features players from universities with legendary legacies, like Alabama, LSU, Texas, and more plus a few schools that have been improving their programs and moving up the ranks. There’s plenty of talent to choose from, but a few big names to watch out for include Sam Leavitt, LaNorris Sellers, and Gunner Stockton.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is another big name player on the watch out list and Sooner fans will be holding their breath awaiting news about his hand surgery.

2025 Bowman Chrome University Football - Garrett Nussmeier Auto (1/99) | Topps

Topps hasn’t yet released all the details but presales started yesterday at Topps.com. The official release date is October 31, 2025.

Inserts, Autographs, and a New Parallel

This year’s Bowman University Chrome Football is loaded with new inserts, including College Rule Playbook, Path to Glory, Lettered Up!, and Acropolis. And if ink is what you’re after, you’ll have plenty to choose from, including the vintage style 1955 All-American Variations to more modern designs like Campus Star Signatures, Bowman Chrome Prospect Autos, and Campus Visit Autos.

2025 Bowman Chrome University Football - Ty Simpson College Rule Playbook (1/150) | Topps

As to be expected from Bowman University Chrome Football, all the inserts and autos will have plenty of refractor parallels as well. Speaking of which, the 2025 set will also feature the stunning new Ruby Refractor parallel, an exciting addition to this already stacked set.

2025 Bowman Chrome University Football - LaNorris Sellers Ruby Refractor (/225) | Topps

Bowman University Chrome Football Box Variants

There are four different box variants that cater to collector budgets at all levels. Below are all variants, unique notes about the configuration of each, plus the pre-sale prices you’ll find over at Topps.com.

Bowman University Chrome Football Mega Box | Topps

Value Box: 7 packs per box with 4 cards per pack for $24.99. Plus 3 exclusive pink lava parallels per box.

Mega Box: 6 packs per box with 10 cards per pack for $49.99. Plus 4 exclusive teal lava parallels per box.

Hobby Box: 20 packs per box with 4 cards per pack for $139.99. Plus 2 autographs per box.

Hobby Jumbo Box: 12 packs per box with 8 cards per pack for $239.99. Plus 4 autographs per box.

2025 Bowman University Chrome Football Kaytron Allen Auto (1/1) | Topps.com

From new ruby refractors to future NFL superstar potential, Bowman University Chrome Football is bringing the fire in 2025!

