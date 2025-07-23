2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Key Rookies To Chase
With the release of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball right around the corner, collectors will be looking for the key rookie cards in the set, whether they are base rookies, parallels, or autographs. Among the checklist, there are three main rookies that stand out above the rest that hobbyists should be hoping to pull.
Jacob Wilson:
Wilson has made himself the current favorite to win the rookie of the year in the American League, where he plays for the Athletics. So far this season, he is batting an impressive .318, while also hitting 10 home runs. He also has racked up 44 RBIs. Wilson's card market has been strong as of late, with his Bowman Chrome Red Logo rookie selling for $50, and a Home Field Advantage insert rookie selling for $63. Autographs of Wilson will be the key chase in addition to his base rookie in Topps Chrome, and the parallels could bring some serious money on the open market.
James Wood:
James Wood is one of the silver linings for the Washington Nationals this season, who overall have had a disappointing go of things on the year. Wood has been crushing the ball this season, smashing 24 home runs, and accumulating 70 RBIs. Which, for a rookie campaign is pretty good. Wood's card market has been very strong recently as well, with some of his autographed cards selling for over $100. Some do sell for less, as rarity and set do play a factor. Like Jacob Wilson, autos and parallels will be a key chase for Wood.
Roki Sasaki:
The last key rookie to look for is the cover athlete of 2025 Topps Chrome, Roki Sasaki. While Sasaki is currently on the injured list, he is a pitcher who has tremenous upside. He has recently started throwing bullpen sessions again, which could indicate that he is on his way to returning to the starting rotation for the Dodgers sooner rather than later. Collectors will be on the lookout for Sasaki rookies to hold, especially if he comes back and dominates. He also features in the Fanatical insert set, which features Sasaki on the mound, amid a backdrop of fans sitting in the stadium.
The rookie checklist is filled with enticing options for collectors when it comes to this year's Topps Chrome Baseball release. While there are more than just these three aforementioned rookies to look out for, Jacob Wilson, James Wood, and Roki Sasaki all provide potential value for collectors. Topps Chrome Baseball will be releasing nationwide on Wednesday, July 23rd.