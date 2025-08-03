2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Sales Rising
Just over a week after the release of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, it is clear and evident that the product is making it's impact on the hobby. Big sales online have been stacking higher and higher, with some of the key cards going up for sale. With that being said, let's look at some of the more higher and interesting sales from Topps Chrome Baseball since it's release.
RELATED: eBay Live Offers Topps Chrome Baseball to Collectors
One of the biggest chases from the set is the Murakami parallels, and sales are already starting to make a dent in the hobby. At the time of writing, the highest sale goes to the Yoshinobu Yamaoto version of the parallel, and it went for $2,500 on eBay. Other Murakami parallels have been selling for hundreds of dollars, even if it is a player who is not considered a star. If it is a star player, then the price can get into near thousand dollar territory.
Some of the superfractors have been pulled, and when it comes to public sale, one of the highest has been the Will Warren superfractor, selling recently on eBay for $1,327. Other notable superfractor sales include: Drew Thorpe (Auto, $700), Tyler Locklear (Youthquake, $500), and Gerrit Cole (Image Variation, $350).
RELATED: 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Rare Set Chase Cards
Topps is doing their buyback program again this year, and collectors are speculating over who will be the AL and NL MVP. Currently, trends indicate that Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are at the forefront of collectors minds, with base cards of Aaron Judge selling for as much as $20, and base cards of Ohtani selling for around the same. When you get into parallels of Judge and Ohtani, the price just goes up. Refractors of Ohtani's base cards have been selling for $30, and a Geometric Orange /25 sold for $1,499.
RELATED: 2025 Topps Chrome Debuting Murakami Parallels
2025 Topps Chrome Baseball is making it's impact on the hobby yet again this year. High sales have been occuring, due in large part to the Murakami and Superfractor parallels, and Ohtani and Judge being possible buyback candidates. Collectors can still obtain Topps Chrome from a variety of locations and a variety of formats.