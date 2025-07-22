2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Rare Set Chase Cards
Topps put out a First Look at a rare set of cards that will be part of the upcoming release of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball. On July 23, reigning MLB award winners including Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani will have rare cards limited to 24 copies included in the new offering.
The cards feature player images of the 2024 Award Winners set against a golden backdrop that includes a laurel on each background.
2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge continues to put up otherworldly numbers this season, batting .352 with 36 home runs and an OPS of 1.181. Judge is one of the leading lights of the modern day Hobby and this card should be yet another hot chase for Judge collectors to go after.
While there's no doubt that Judge and 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani will command the most attention when it comes to chasing these short print cards, they are joined on the checklist by 2024 AL Cy Young Award Winner Tarik Skubal, 2024 NL Cy Young Award Winner Chris Sale, AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil - and another Hobby Superstar - 2024 NL Cy Young Award Winner Paul Skenes.
News about potential Skenes chase cards in 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball does not stop with this Award Winner Variation card. On Saturday, Topps revealed that Skenes will have a 1/1 Gold Logoman Auto card in the new release.
Whether collectors are chasing the scarcity, or huge Hobby names like Judge, Ohtani, and Skenes, or if they simply want a rare card that tells part of the story of the 2024 MLB season, these new chase cards from 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball should attract plenty of interest, starting next week when the set is released.