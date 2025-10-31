Three rookie debut patch cards that could surpass Paul Skenes' sales record

The rookie debut patch (RDP) autographed card created by Topps is one of the most popular card innovations of the past decade. Minor players who have just a sip of coffee in the major leagues have cards go for thousands. Paul Skenes set the mark this past March when it went to auction on Fanatics Collects and sold for an astounding $1.11 million.

So then the question presents itself, could another player's RDP autographed card surpass the Paul Skenes sale of $1.11 million? The advent of Topps NBA basketball opens up the field even more with a whole different set of RDPs to chase. But there are still many names in baseball to look forward to in 2025. Here are three players to monitor as their RDPs surface and hit the market.

NBA | VJ Edgecombe - Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe (77) reacts to guard Tyrese Maxey (0) three pointer

VJ Edgecombe burst onto the scene with a 34-point performance in his first ever NBA game on October 11, 2025. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft has had a great first week of his NBA career. He currently has a 22.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, and averages nearly six rebounds per game.

The guard from Baylor looks like he can play with the best. And if he can keep up the pace across an 82-game NBA season he'll compete with Flagg for rookie of the year votes, and top dollar card sales.

MLB | Roman Anthony - Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19)

Roman Anthony, though a top prospect when he made himself available for the 2022 MLB Draft, he wasn't picked until the 79th overall pick. Working his way through the minors, Anthony was eventually named the top prospect in all of baseball. The Red Sox awarded him with a call-up and he made his debut on June 9, 2025.

He hit .292 with eight home runs and 48 runs batted in before an injury took him out of the last month of the season. But look for his rookie debut patch autographed card in 2025 Topps Chrome Update.

NBA | Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32)

After a menial draft class in 2024, 2025 came in with a bang with the prospect of Cooper Flagg. Lucky enough to have the ping pong balls drop in their favor after trading away Luka Doncic, the Mavericks picked Flagg No. 1 overall on June 25, 2025. He had a lackluster debut but has blossomed in his first week with an average of 13.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and just about three assists per game.

It remains to be seen how good this kid can be, and how high his market will soar. Shortly after he was drafted his Bowman Chrome U Superfractor 1-of-1 autographed (graded PSA Mint 9 with an auto grade of 10) went for $97,600 on Goldin Auctions.

