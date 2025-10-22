2025 Topps Diamond Icons Release Preview

The World Series is now set, and Topps is seemingly celebrating that fact with it's release of one of the highest end products of the year, 2025 Diamond Icons Baseball. The product contains some of the best names of today and yesteryear, and collectors will be doing everything they can to get their hands on the product once it becomes available for sale on October 22nd. This will happen on the Topps website via the EQL system. Ahead of release, here is what collectors need to know about the set.

Box Breakdown

Boxes of the product are going to cost a decent chunk of change, as Topps has put out a tweet indicating that the box price will fall at $3,299. 11 cards can be found per box, with 9 of them being autographs of some sort. This follows a similar pattern to other high end products, as collectors are going to be chasing after the hits. The other two cards in the box will be a base card and an insert.

Base Set/Inserts

The 2025 edition of the product marks the first time that a base set has been included in the product. While some may not be a fan of this, many may appreciate this addition. The checklist does include many good names, such as Babe Ruth, Shohei Ohtani, and Paul Skenes among others. Given the high end nature of the product, even base cards could fetch a good amount on the open market. Inserts will also be a chase element this year, as SSP inserts do feature, mainly the Liquid Silver inserts. These inserts contain a really sharp parallel - Liquid Gold, which is limited to only 1 copy.

2025 Topps Diamond Icons Baseball Aaron Judge Liquid Gold Parallel | Checklist Insider

Autographs/Autograph Relics

Autographs will be the story of the product, with 9 coming per box. Many big names appear on the autograph checklist, including: Jacob Wilson, Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Ichiro, Miguel Cabrera, Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Randy Johnson in addition to many others. Numerous autographs subsets can be found, and within a box, collectors may have the opportunity to find some big name and low number autographs.

2025 Topps Diamond Icons Baseball Jacob Wilson Red Autograph | Checklist Insider

Autographed relics are also in the product, and one of the more interesting examples of this comes in the form of the Dual Team Autographed Relics. A preview image of the Shohei Ohtani card was revealed by Topps, and it has two images of Ohtani along side an Angels and Dodgers patch and an autograph. Other notable names that have autographs in this subset are Juan Soto and Alex Rodriguez.

2025 Topps Diamond Icons Baseball Shohei Ohtani Dual Team Auto Relic | Checklist Insider

Cut Signatures/Diamond Cards

Cut Signatures, although rare to find, are in this year's edition of Diamond Icons. The checklist is filled with names of some of the best to ever play Baseball. One of the biggest chases of the product will be the cards that contain actual diamonds in them. Topps released a preview image of one of these cards with Shohei Ohtani as the subject. The card itself contains 10 diamonds, is autographed, and is a 1 of 1.

Online Selling

2025 Diamond Icons Baseball will be hitting online selling platforms such as eBay Live upon it's release. On release day, blezsportscards will be holding a live event where they will be opening some of the product. At the time of writing, it is not known how the break will be structured, but this event does provide a chance for collectors to enter a break of the new product. Regardless of whether it is team or player breaks, it could be an affordable way to obtain some of the new high end cards. The break can be found here once it goes live.

blezsportscards Live Event: Wednesday, October 22nd at 8 PM | eBay Live

Diamond Icons has been a major brand of the Topps release schedule for a number of years, and the 2025 edition looks to be no different. Autographs will be a major chase for collectors, especially with all of the big names that appear on the checklist. The cards in the product that actually contain diamonds will be ones that have immense eye appeal, and are arguably some of the top cards in the product. Online platforms such as eBay Live will have breaks of the products available for collectors as well. 2025 Topps Diamond Icons is currently slated to release on Wednesday, October 22nd.

