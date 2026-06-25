NFL Training Camps will open up in just a month, but OTAs have already started for many teams. This means that collectors within the hobby are starting to prepare for the football collecting season. Since Topps regained the NFL license, they have released multiple products. Now, they are bringing an additional release to the 2025 portfolio: Resurgence. This is a product that has been seen before in an unlicensed format, but now it gets its proper licensed debut.

Here is what collectors need to know about the product, along with the details of when pre-orders will take place.

2025 Topps Resurgence Football Pre-Order Details Revealed

Pre-orders for hobby boxes for the release will take place on the Topps website on Monday, June 29th. At the time of writing, no official time has been announced, but 12 PM EST is usually the standard time unless multiple releases are happening on the same day. Additionally, a price is not yet known. However, collectors should expect the boxes to be in demand. The lead-up to the NFL season is always a time in the hobby when collectors buy and sell football cards in high volume, hoping to invest and find deals on players poised to break out and continue their excellent play.

FIRST LOOK: 2025 Topps Resurgence Football is coming soon pic.twitter.com/JlHhp2KRMC — Topps (@Topps) June 22, 2026

The product will have a 200-card base set made up of 100 veterans and 100 rookies. Key names such as Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, and Travis Hunter will all have rookie cards in the set.

The Product Looks to Contain Autograph and Insert Chases of Stars and Rookies

When it comes to autographs, this is one of the main factors driving interest in the set. Key rookies from the 2025 class will have Rookie Patch Autographs in the set. A preview image of the Emeka Egbuka card and the patches on the card look absolutely incredible. The card is also engulfed in red with a red-ink autograph, fitting the theme of a Buccaneers card.

2025 Topps Resurgence Football Emeka Egbuka RPA | Topps

Thermal Red Ink Autographs is an intriguing set, featuring some of the greats of the game. Names such as Barry Sanders, Brett Favre, John Elway, Emmitt Smith, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady all have autographs in this subset. They do look to be limited in print run (preview image below), so these might be some of the top chase cards in the release.

2025 Topps Resurgence Football Barry Sanders Thermal Red Ink Autograph | Topps

Inserts also have their place in the spotlight, especially with the String Theory insert. These cards look straight out of the 1990s, with many strings surrounding the player on the card, along with a vibrant design. The Patrick Mahomes version of the card is pictured below, and it has high eye appeal.

2025 Topps Resurgence Football Patrick Mahomes String Theory Insert | Topps

2025 Topps Resurgence Football will be up for pre-order on Monday, June 29th, on the Topps website. While collectors will need to stay tuned for more information regarding pricing and time, many details have already emerged about the release. It looks to be another great one from the 2025 Topps Football slate of products.