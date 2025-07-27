Unreal Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Chase Card Pulled
Less than a week after the much-anticipated release of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, perhaps the biggest chase card of the entire set has been pulled. For the first time, collectors are chasing Gold Logoman Patch Autograph cards, and the 1-of-1 offerings are likely to be among the most valuable cards of the year. At the top of the list, is a rare dual autograph featuring reigning AL and NL MVPs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. This redemption card for this hugely important card has already surfaced, pulled by a customer at All-Pro Sportscards, a local card shop in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
All-Pro Sportscards took to Facebook yesterday to announce the big news. The Cuyahoga Falls shop has been in The Hobby for well over two decades, and reported that the redemption card had been pulled by a customer. The Facebook post showed off images of the redemption card.
There's plenty of speculation as to just how much money this unique dual auto could sell for. Collecting on SI writer wrote this piece on Topps' announcement of the card's inclusion in 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, and suggested the card "will likely sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars." Others online have suggested it could end up selling for seven figures.
In addition to this top Gold Logoman Auto Relic 1/1 Judge and Ohtani card, Ohtani's solo version of the card has also been pulled. On July 23, Topps announced that the chase card had bee found by Bargain Hunters Breaks on release day.
On March 29, Ohtani's 2024 Topps Dynasty 50/50 Auto Relic 1/1 sold for over $1 million through Heritage Auctions. At writing, Judge's solo Gold Logoman Auto Relic 1/1 has not been pulled, while 2024 NL Cy Young Award Winner Chris Sale's has been pulled. Additionally, another dual auto, featuring both of last year's Cy Young winners, Sale and Detroit's Tarik Skubal, has also been pulled.
Topps also announced before the release of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, that another Hobby superstar, Paul Skenes, also has a 1/1 Gold Logoman Auto Relic card to chase. At writing, it has yet to surface.