A wide variety of Bowman Baseball products arrived at the shop this week, including the affordable mega box version. In the classic rookie and prospect-driven product, I decided to crack into one of these boxes that pencils in six packs featuring seven cards per pack in the lineup.

Tony Reid

Of course, we're all looking for prospects and rookie autos, but it's much more reasonable to think you'll pull a few decent mega exclusive mega chrome parallels.

Tony Reid

Collectors can also look for two Chrome prospects, two Lazer parallels and one Bowman Sterling insert per box, on average.

Much like the pioneers who took their dreams, donkeys, shovels, and pitchforks out west in the late 1800's, Bowman has become synonymous with prospecting and the all-important 1st Bowman autographs are like striking gold and have become some of the most sought-after early player issues in the hobby. That's not even digging down to the low numbered autographs and plentiful shades of colorful copies of cards.

Each pack reportedly holds one base card, two paper prospects, two Chrome prospects and two Bowman Mega Chrome base or prospect cards.

Ripping into a 2026 Bowman Baseball Mega Box

Tony Reid

The best card in my first pack was that of Oakland A's prospect shortstop Edgar Montero. Although the big lefty has had a rough start to 2026, he still shows promise, and at only 19 years old, has a lot of time to produce.

The Hit of the Box

Tony Reid

I was thrilled with what I uncovered in my next pack, as I pulled an on-card autograph of Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Charles Davalan. The 20-year-old is having a solid season for the High-A affiliate Great Lakes Loons (God, I love minor league baseball team names) and looks to continue to climb up the minor league ladder. This Aqua auto out of 125 will be the highlight of the box, I'm sure.

Best of the Rest

Tony Reid

The best card in my next pack was a laser parallel of the second-best prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers pipeline, Luis Pena. Unfortunately, the 18th overall prospect in the game has had some health issues, including a scare after he became ill and had to be helped from the field during Tuesday night's game at Cedar Rapids. We wish him all the best moving forward.

Tony Reid

I was feeling the mojo as I pulled a 1st Bowman parallel of Handelfry Encarnacion and a rookie card of San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge in the same pack.

Handelfry has had a solid start to the 2026 season playing for the Brew Crew's Single-A affiliate Wilson Warbirds, as he has six bombs homers and 37 RBI.

Tony Reid

In my next pack, I pulled a really nice Electric Sluggers of St. Louis Cardinals stud prospect, JJ Wetherholt. The 7th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Wetherholt has already made some noise at the big league level with nine homers, 25 RBI, and 40 runs scored so far this season. The second basement looks to be a key piece of the Cards' lineup moving forward.

Wrapping Up the Rip

Tony Reid

After pulling a few decent veterans, such as Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, that pretty much closed out this game. Hitting a prospect auto is always a bonus, as I definitely didn't expect that in my mega. So regardless of the outcome, that's about as much as I could reasonably ask for and more. It turns out there is a little bit of gold in them there boxes!

For right, around 70 dollars, they are worth the gamble, especially if you have some patience and space in your collection.