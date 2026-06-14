When it comes to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Group C features the likes of Morocco, Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti, who all enter the tournament with their own admirable storylines, their own star players, and the ability to win the hobby over in the event any of the four make a deep run in this year’s World Cup. Here’s a closer look at the star players for each team from a hobby perspective.

Morocco – Achraf Hakimi

Morocco enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with higher expectations after a surprising managerial change (in NHL Hockey terms, one would think it was similar to John Tortorella’s move to Las Vegas late in the season). Despite guiding Haiti through an unbeaten run and building on the momentum of the team's historic 2022 World Cup semifinal appearance, Mohamed Ouahbi (who replaces Walid Regragui) now takes the very helm that should see international sensation Hakimi rise to a level that mimics the team's 2022 performance.

2018-19 PANINI DONRUSS OPTIC #181 RC 4/5 GREEN PRIZM ROOKIE | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Hakimi%20Rookie&saleId=ebay-195509874294

For collectors, Hakimi rookie cards continue to attract attention at all levels. As the most recognizable player for Haiti’s squad, Hakimi’s cards could see strong hobby attraction, especially Haiti’s 2026 performance exceeds expectations.

Brazil – Vinicius Junior

Brazil arrives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with one of the most energetic and talented rosters in the entire tournament, with elite players at virtually every position. They’re certainly poised to make a deep run. Under the guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti, the challenge will be to transform that immense individual talent (led by the likes of Vinicius Junior) into a cohesive strategy to reverse Brazil’s recent drought in major international competitions such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2018-19 Panini Treble Platinum #177 Vinicius Junior Rookie Card (#1/1) – BGS GEM MINT 9.5 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Vinicius%20Junior%20Rookie&saleId=goldin-202204-2221-0941-37a2fb89-b9d3-4f41-940c-a1402dbe3eed

For collectors, Vicinius Junior's cards continue to attract attention at all levels. As one of the most recognizable players on the Brazil roster for 2026, Vicinius Junior's cards could become even more attractive, especially if he's a key cornerstone behind a successful Brazil World Cup run.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

Scotland opens the 2026 FIFA World Cup with one of the nation’s strongest rosters in recent memory, led by standout performers Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson, and John McGinn. The Scots anticipate that its strong team chemistry will make them a difficult opponent for any nation that it faces in group play and beyond.

2019-20 Panini EPL Prizm Scott Mctominay Gold Power /5 Manchester United BGS 9.5 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Scott%20McTominay%20Rookie&saleId=ebay-204265435001

For soccer collectors and hobbyists, Scott McTominay will be the primary focus from a soccer card perspective. If Scotland performs as expected, not only will there be a renewed interest in his cards (and collectibles), such items could jump in value especially if McTominay is key contributor to that success.

Haiti – Wilson Isidor

Haiti enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the heaviest underdogs not only in its group, but throughout the entire tournament. Despite ongoing challenges away from the pitch, Haiti has shown remarkable resilience in reaching the tournament, giving supporters plenty of reasons to rally behind one of the competition’s most inspiring stories and one of its most inspiring players, Isidor.

2026 Topps Chrome Premier League #166 Red Geometric Refractor RC /5 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Wilson%20Isidor%20Rookie&saleId=ebay-157805084929

From a hobby perspective, Isidor’s rookie cards continue to offer an attractive entry point for collectors, combining relative affordability with significant upside potential. A strong individual performance on the world stage could elevate his profile and spark interest from larger club teams, further boosting demand for his cards. As Haiti’s most recognizable name, Isidor could become a popular hobby target, especially if the island nation makes a formidable run this year.