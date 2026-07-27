‘Lying’—Dani Olmo Slams Argentina Assistant’s Apology for World Cup Final Fight

Dani Olmo has no time for the apology of Argentina’s assistant coach Roberto Ayala, and accused the former Valencia defender of failing to take proper accountability for his actions after the World Cup final.

Olmo was instrumental without being productive for the world champion this summer, with his increased prominence for Luis de la Fuente’s side facilitating an improvement from La Roja as the tournament progressed.

The same occurred at the 2024 European Championship, with Olmo’s between-the-lines magic complementing Rodri’s sturdiness and the all-action Fabián Ruiz in Spain’s midfield.

He was withdrawn from a bitty, one-sided final after 75 minutes, thus watching on from the sidelines as Ferran Torres crashed home the winner in extra time. As Spain celebrated its second World Cup victory after the final whistle, Olmo was confronted by the aforementioned Ayala, who has played down his striking of the Spanish playmaker.

Dani Olmo Refuses to Accept Roberto Ayala’s Hollow Apology

Ayala was involved in the ugly post-match scenes. | Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Ayala apologized for allowing emotions to take hold postmatch, suggesting that he merely intended to break up spats between the players following the final’s conclusion: “It was more of a push than anything else; it wasn’t a punch like they’re saying, and that’s it. It was a reaction to something he said, but that’s it.”

He initially played peacemaker as Nahuel Molina and Rodri locked horns, but eventually wound up pushing/punching Olmo in the throat. Ayala suggested that a comment from the Spaniard triggered his reaction, an accusation rebuked by Olmo, who said Lionel Scaloni’s assistant coach is “lying.”

“Someone who claims to be sorry, but justifies a punch by saying it was a response to a comment, probably isn’t sorry at all,” the Barcelona star told the Catalan outlet Diari de Terrassa.

“He’s lying because I didn’t say anything to him, so I don’t need him to apologize. What truly defines us isn’t the mistake, but the courage to own up to it,” Olmo added.

Ayala’s punch on Olmo was one of several ugly postmatch incidents initiated by the beaten Argentinians, with midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbing Eric García by the throat and then hauling Gavi to the ground. Paredes has at least since commended Spain’s victory, saying La Roja were the “rightful winners.”

Dani Olmo Highlights Key to Spain’s World Cup Success

Spain was outstanding as a collective. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

It was a World Cup dominated by superstars. The biggest names delivered for their respective nations, and FIFA’s top-four seeds wound up facing off in the semifinals.

Spain isn’t shy of stars, with Lamine Yamal among the world’s finest. However, he entered the tournament off the back of a hamstring injury and didn’t manifest anything close to his most potent form in North America.

Fortunately, Spain’s genius is its collective mastery, conceding just once all tournament thanks to its cohesiveness out of possession and technical brilliance with the ball, refusing to give it away. “The group, the collective, always above individual players,” Olmo explained.

The unassuming Mikel Oyarzabal ended the World Cup as Spain’s top scorer, while perennial substitutes Mikel Merino and Ferran Torres delivered crucial moments during the knockout stages. The roster included some who didn’t play a single minute, yet everyone involved felt like they’d played a major role in the country’s triumph, from Player of the Tournament Rodri all the way down to the support staff.

Olmo lauded the efforts of De la Fuente & Co., noting that Spain’s off-field focus was imperative to their success: “The job isn’t just about the physical aspect; the invisible training is crucial: nutrition, rest, recovery, mental preparation, game analysis, healthy habits...”

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