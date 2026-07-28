La Liga President Rips Gianni Infantino for ‘Pathetic’ Takedown of World Cup Critics

La Liga president Javier Tebas publicly slammed FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s “pathetic” Instagram rant, reiterating the need for “accountability” from world soccer’s governing body in the face of widespread criticism.

The 2026 World Cup might have raked in a record-breaking $15 billion in revenue, but it was hardly an all-around success for FIFA. Controversy after controversy, from Infantino’s ties to U.S. President Trump and Folarin Balogun’s suspended red card to outrageous ticket prices and head-scratching refereeing decisions, stained the sport’s greatest spectacle.

Infantino brushed aside the criticism in a wild Instagram post, blaming those speaking out for “spreading hate” and encouraging them to instead “reflect, meditate or pray.” The lack of accountability from the 56-year-old prompted another wave of condemnation, and Tebas is never one to shy away from speaking his mind.

“Today, Gianni Infantino has written a pathetic message on his Instagram account and on the accounts of FIFA,” the La Liga president posted on X.

“No one disputes that football is emotion and unity. But transparency, good governance, and accountability are never hate; they are an obligation. Strong institutions do not discredit those who ask questions; they answer the questions.

“And a reflection, Gianni: when a leader dedicates an entire message to disqualifying those who exercise legitimate scrutiny, it’s inevitable to wonder ... why precisely now? Is there something that explains such a defensive tone? Is something happening that we don’t know about?”

Tebas Calls for Infantino to Resign

Gianni Infantino is expected to be re-elected. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tebas’s scathing takedown comes just a week after the Spaniard called for Infantino to step down from the FIFA presidency, following continued scrutiny from the 2026 World Cup.

“In my opinion, yes, I think [Infantino’s] time is up,” Tebas told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “However, he has the support of the system, of the federations, so there’s not much more to add, is there?

“There’s no opposition candidate; nobody wants to stand just to lose. This is the system, and it’s a system rotten at its core. He shouldn’t stay, but the current state of affairs means he won’t leave.

“These past few days here in America, I’ve heard many people who are against Infantino, who disagree with what he’s doing. They say it, but then they do nothing. I don’t know what’s worse, the silence or the complicity, because those who stay silent are perfectly aware of the damage football is suffering.”

Tebas went on to criticize the prospect of a 64-team World Cup for 2030, being considered by FIFA, saying it “makes no sense” and emphasizing the need to protect players instead of throwing an even longer tournament into an already action-packed schedule.

The Irony of Tebas’s Scathing Opinions

Javier Tebas is unafraid to speak his mind. | Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

If there’s one person in the world who loves a social media rant, it’s Tebas. The La Liga president is known for taking his opinions online, frequently calling out Real Madrid chief Florentino Pérez.

He also routinely shies away from criticism and instead doubles down on his beliefs, without taking necessary accountability even when he is proven incorrect. Tebas is a man ruled by his emotions, and not incredibly unlike Infantino.

Despite widespread concern from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid over the state of Spanish refereeing, Tebas condemns any notion that his officials are not up to par. Yet out of 104 matches at this summer’s World Cup, just one La Liga referee was chosen as a main official.

It’s also no secret Tebas blindly defends Barcelona in the the Negreira case, publicly claiming the club never bribed referees despite an ongoing formal investigation still underway.

Suddenly, Tebas telling Infantino to “not disqualify those who exercise legitimate scrutiny” is laced with irony.

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