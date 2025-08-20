Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20
After dropping their series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back with 11 runs on Tuesday night to even this four-game set.
Game 3 in Colorado is set for Wednesday night, and the best betting sites once again have the Dodgers set as massive favorites to win (-327) against the worst team in MLB baseball.
Colorado has 27-year-old Tanner Gordon (7.98 ERA) on the mound in this game against Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (3.47 ERA). Ohtani has yet to earn a win or loss in the 2025 season, but L.A. has also been easing him back into pitching after he missed all of last season on the mound (he still won the NL MVP as a hitter).
It’s tough to lay a massive number with L.A. in this game, so how should bettors attack this NL West matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite plays and the latest odds for Game 3 of this series.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-225)
- Rockies +1.5 (+182)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -327
- Rockies: +255
Total
- 11.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 3.47 ERA)
- Colorado: Tanner Gordon (3-5, 7.98 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 8:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 72-54
- Rockies record: 36-90
Dodgers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani 6+ Strikeouts (-180)
Shohei Ohtani has not pitched deep into any game this season, but he has pitched at least four innings in back-to-back outings, recording seven or more punchouts in each game.
Overall, Ohtani has 32 strikeouts in just 23.1 innings of work this season. Wednesday features a great matchup for the Dodgers star, as the Rockies average the second-most strikeouts per game in MLB (9.31).
I think Ohtani can reach six K’s if he’s able to get through four or more innings again tonight.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Even though Ohtani has a respectable 3.47 ERA this season, the Dodgers star has given up eight runs over his last four outings, and he likely won’t work beyond the fifth inning in Wednesday’s game.
That means that the Dodgers will have to get a bunch of outs from their bullpen, which has a 4.17 ERA in the 2025 season.
I’m far from sold on L.A. shutting down the Rockies completely in this game given that bullpen ERA, and Colorado has scored four runs in each game in this series.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers should tee off on Gordon and this terrible Rockies pitching staff, which ranks dead last in MLB in ERA.
Gordon has a 7.98 ERA in eight outings this season, allowing at least seven runs in half of his outings. He’s a must fade in this matchup, but I’d much rather bet on the OVER than lay the huge prices on the Dodgers tonight.
Pick: OVER 11.5 (-117 at DraftKings)
