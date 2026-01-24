2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball reveals SP 1952 inspired cards

Topps Baseball is one of the staples of the hobby, and it has been for 75 years now. Over time, there have been many memorable designs and parallels that collectors have sought after each and every year. In the 2026 edition, Topps recently announced that they are adding a new chase for the top rookies: a 1952 design. This is a call back to one of the earliest Topps Baseball sets, with some serious nostalgia and recognizability arising. The parallel will certainly be an intriguing element, and will get collectors excited for the upcoming release.

Here is what collectors need to know about the card, it's specifics, and how it can be found.

1952 design cards to feature top rookies in Series 1, Series 2, and Update

The cards will mirror the 1952 design, with the player being amid a backdrop that is typically all one color. The bottom of the card then features the player name in a box, with the team logo and a facsimile autograph. Topps has stated that they will be short printed, but the odds are not known at the time of writing how tough of a pull they will be. Autographed versions will exist, with a Blue version (/10), Red version (/5), and Gold version (/1) all being out there for collectors to look for.

Topps also announced that the key rookies for each release of Flagship will be included in the design, and that these will be the only time each of the players will be on a 1952 designed card. This includes Series 1, Series 2, and Update. This will allow collectors to chase after this set all year long, and it could become one of the most desired subsets to put together in this year's release. It will also be interesting to see if Topps continues this trend year after year, and the value that these cards will hold. Some of the key names included from Series 1 in this design include: Roman Anthony, Jac Caglianone, Samuel Basallo, and Bubba Chandler among others.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a home run | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The significance of the 1952 design

Some collectors may be asking the question, why is the 1952 design so significant, and why does it get it's own subset with so much attention? One major reason behind this is that it is one of the first Topps sets, and contains one of the biggest cards in the hobby: the 1952 Mickey Mantle. The Mantle is arguably one of the most, if not the most recognizable Baseball card in existence, and can go for serious money.

1952 Topps Baseball Mickey Mantle PSA 1 | eBay

The set design has also been featured in prior insert sets in past Topps releases, and has also been included as a design in Topps Heritage. Therefore, the set design sees the light of day a good amount in the hobby, so many collectors are familiar with it, which only adds to it's appeal and significance. If someone were to ask a collector what design sticks out to them the most, the 1952 design would be in the running for most who have been in the hobby for a number of years, and may also be the case for future generations with the inclusion of the key rookies on it.

2026 Topps Baseball will feature the 1952 design with key rookies throughout the course of the hobby year. It is quite the anticipated event, as collectors will be searching for them upon release. Series 1 is scheduled to release on February 11th, with Series 2 and Update to follow later on in the year. The design calls back to Topps' roots, and pays homage to one of the most iconic designs in it's history. Given it's short printed nature, these cards could be highly sought after by collectors.

