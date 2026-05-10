One constant in the hobby is the concept of tradition. Every single year since 1952, there has been a Topps Baseball Flagship release. While the number of series has varied, the product is a staple of the hobby. Pre-orders for the 2026 edition of Series Two are coming soon, and the product is expected to continue the chases from Series One.

Apr 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Target Field. | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Here is what collectors need to know about the pre-order, along with a few key features of the product.

2026 Topps Series Two Pre-Order Taking Place Monday, May 11th

Collectors will be able to pre-order hobby boxes, jumbo boxes, and retail formats of 2026 Topps Series Two on Monday, May 11th, on the Topps website. The pre-order is scheduled for 12 PM EST. At the time of writing, a checklist is not available, and pricing has also not been disclosed. Hobby boxes will contain one relic or autograph, which keeps the prior Series One format. The pre-order date and time are current at the time of writing; collectors should keep an eye out for any possible changes.

Topps revealed who the cover athletes will be for the box earlier this past week. In keeping with the Series One theme, the box features two current stars along with two retired greats. Paul Skenes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Willie Mays, and Sandy Koufax were the selected athletes. Skenes and Guerrero Jr are at the top, while Mays and Koufax are at the bottom.

Key Features of The Release Include Cover Athlete Autographs and Rare Chases

Series One, featuring the rookie class, on cards bearing the iconic design. These will also be the only time they are featured on a 1952-designed card, which does add some natural intrigue among hobbyists. Additionally, they are considered a short print, so they are hard to find in packs. While the full checklist is not yet known, Cleveland Guardians rookie Chase DeLauter is confirmed to have one of these cards.

2026 Topps Series Two Baseball Chase DeLauter 1952 Variation | Checklist Insider

The Cover Athletes autograph subset also continues, this time featuring those who have been on the cover of Series Two boxes in past years. The cards feature the photograph used on past hobby boxes, and have the potential to include some major players. The subset also tips its cap to the history of the product, which is always nice to see.

2026 Topps Series Two Baseball Fernando Tatis Jr Cover Athletes Autograph | Checklist Insider

The short-printed Home Field insert also will appear, continuing its chase status. Chicago White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami will be included in the insert set, alongside key aspects of Chicago. Murakami will also be one of the top rookies to chase in the product.

2026 Topps Series Two Baseball Munetaka Murakami Home Field SP | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Series Two Baseball is currently scheduled to be up for pre-order on the Topps website on Monday, May 11th at 12 PM EST. The release is a staple of the hobby and an iconic part of the release calendar. Collectors should check out the product, as it does feature some interesting chase elements. Collectors should also stay tuned for more details, especially once a release date is revealed.