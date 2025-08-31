Aaron Judge Joins Yankees All-Time Top 5 List
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge finds himself among the greatest Yankees of all time yet again with his latest home run — number 43 — placing him among the top five all-time home run hitters in franchise history.
Judge is now tied for fifth with Yogi Berra at 358 home runs each. Above them are Joe DiMaggio with 361, Lou Gehrig with 493, Mickey Mantle with 536 and the Babe with 659. Judge is projected to beat out Berra with just one more homer, and DiMaggio with four more. He is likely to become the Yankees third-place all-time home run leader by the end of this season.
Berra's addition to the list came in 1957, so Judge's accomplishment marks the first time the list has been upset in 68 years.
This is only the most recent record in an historic career by Judge, who currently leads the league in most major batting stats. He is head and shoulders above the rest of the league with a .322 batting average, .442 on-base percentage, a .673 slugging percentage and a 1.107 on-base plus slugging. Shohei Ohtani is second in the league with an OPS of .990.
Judge is a two-time AL MVP (2022 and 2024) and is the favorite to win it again in 2025. His primary competition is considered to be Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners' catcher who is batting .241/.352/.580 with a .932 OPS. Raleigh leads the league in home runs, with 50, and has now surpassed the all-time catcher record for home runs.
This season, Judge is reckoning with an elbow injury that has kept him from the outfield for just over a month. The injury does seem to have harmed his production at the plate as well, as his last 30 games tell an unusual story for the 33-year-old. Batting .210/.385/.480 in his last 30 games, fans are enjoying this moment as Judge appears to warm back up for this important final push.
A seven-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and the all-time AL home run record holder (62 in 2022), Judge continues to prove that he belongs among the Yankees' greatest of all time.
