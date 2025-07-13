3 Essential Kenny Lofton Rookie Cards
When it comes to MLB Center Fielder’s there aren’t many players that were as dynamic as Kenny Lofton. Known for his speed in the outfield, his fearlessness on the basepath and his consistency at the plate, this six-time all-star and four-time gold glove winner batted a career .299 while stealing 622 bases. However it's worth taking a closer look at three of his essential rookie cards, especially since there’s considerable upside potential for collectors buying raw versions and then having them graded.
1991 Bowman Baseball (Card No. 565) – Often considered to be his “true rookie card”, this card features Lofton in his earliest years as a member of the Houston Astros. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $2.50-$3 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $125.
1991 Upper Deck Final Edition (Card No. 24F) – Capturing Lofton during a pre-game batting stance, this card offers collectors a glossy finish and one of his sharpest looking rookie cards. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $30.
1992 Score Baseball (Card No. 845) – A great shot of Lofton on the base path, this card was part of Score’s 894-card behemoth of a complete set and offers collectors a glimpse of the speedster that he would become. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1-$1.50 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $65.
What’s the upside potential across all of these cards, those buying them raw, having them graded, receiving a PSA 10, and then selling them on the secondary market should end up being quite happy. With that said, recent PSA 10 Sales indicate that the upside potential almost obligates those who own the raw version to send it off to PSA for grading, especially such cards have sold for exponential prices.