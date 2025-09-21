3 Essential PSA 10 Rookie Cards from 1985 Fleer Baseball

Although the 1985 Fleer Baseball set possesses one the of lesser known rookie classes of the 1980’s there are still a number of essential names for collectors to chase. These players include but are not limited to Orel Hershiser (No. 371), Danny Tartabull (No. 647), and Bret Saberhagen (No. 212). Each one of these fan favorites would leave their own unique and legendary mark on the game of professional baseball, and as a result of their legacies, their Fleer rookies are considered to be key cards among 1980’s baseball card enthusiasts.

Orel Hershiser (Card No. 371) – Capturing the “Bulldog” at the earliest stage of his professional career with the Dodgers, this card is considered a major piece for any serious mid -1980’s collector. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$3 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are only 77 PSA 10s, 215 PSA 9s, and 130 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred on March 20 was sold for $280.

1985 Fleer Orel Hershiser (Card No. 371) PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1985-fleer/orel-hershiser/auction/7014973970991844689

Danny Tartabull (Card No. 647) – Featuring “Bull” during the earlier days of his professional career, this card is considered a key rookie card for any mid- 1980’s collector to own. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$2.50 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 35 PSA 10s, 19 PSA 9s, and 5 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent sale of a 1985 Danny Tartabull PSA 10 was $41 back in 2024.

1985 Fleer Danny Tartabull (Card No. 647) PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1985-fleer/m-l-prospects/auction/-8172694150826922812

Brett Saberhagen (Card No. 212) – Showcasing “Sabes” during his earliest days as a member of the Chicago Cubs, this card is essential for any collector focused on the rookie cards of key players from the early 1980’s. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$3 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 102 PSA 10s, 80 PSA 9s, and 24 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred on July 24 was sold for $54.

1985 Fleer Bret Saberhagen (Card No. 212) PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/baseball-cards/1985-fleer/bret-saberhagen-212/64856

From a collectibles perspective, the rookie cards of Hershiser, Tartabull, and Saberhagen allow the 1985 Fleer Baseball set to retain its place among some of the more affordable sets of the mid-1980’s. A set like this, supported by the everlasting legacies of these three players, isn’t solely about each card’s value but rather the nostalgic connection to an era when these fan favorites first captured the hearts and minds of baseball fans.

