3 essential PSA 10 Rookie Cards from 1984 Fleer Baseball

The 1984 Fleer Baseball set is one the loaded with several key rookie cards of some of the most notable names to ever play the game. These players include but are not limited to Don Mattingly (No. 131), Tony Fernandez (No. 152), and Andy Van Slyke (No. 339). Each one of these fan favorites would leave their own unique and legendary mark on the game of professional baseball, and as a result of their legacies, their Fleer rookies are considered to be key cards among 1980’s baseball card enthusiasts.

Don Mattingly (Card No. 131) – Capturing “Donnie Baseball” at the earliest stage of his professional career with the Yankees, this card is considered a major piece for any serious mid-1980’s collector. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $12-$15 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are only 472 PSA 10s, 2,705 PSA 9s, and 2,516 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred on August 11 was sold for $911.

1984 Fleer - Don Mattingly (Card No. 131) - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1984-fleer/don-mattingly/217127

Tony Fernandez (Card No. 152) – Featuring “El Fantasma” (The Ghost) during the earlier days of his professional career, this card is considered a key rookie card for any mid- 1980’s collector to own. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$2.50 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 127 PSA 10s, 65 PSA 9s, and 35 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the average sale of a 1984 Tony Fernandez PSA 10 is roughly $49.

1984 Fleer - Tony Fernandez (Card No. 152) - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1984-fleer/tony-fernandez/auction/699412016551512491

Andy Van Slyke (Card No. 339) – Showcasing “Slick” during his earliest days as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, this card is essential for any collector focused on the rookie cards of key players from the mid-1980’s. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1-$2 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 164 PSA 10s, 94 PSA 9s, and 19 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred on August 27 was sold for $68.

1994 Fleer - Andy Van Slyke (Card No. 339) - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1984-fleer/andy-van-slyke/auction/-4483409904248696073

From a collectibles perspective, the rookie cards of Mattingly, Fernandez, and Van Slyke allow the 1984 Fleer Baseball set to retain its place among some of the more affordable sets of the mid-1980’s. A set like this, supported by the everlasting legacies of these three players, isn’t solely about each card’s value but rather the nostalgic connection to an era when these fan favorites first captured the hearts and minds of baseball fans.

