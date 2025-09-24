3 essential PSA 10 Rookie Cards from 1986 Fleer Baseball

Although the 1986 Fleer Baseball set isn’t as “rookie heavy” as some of the previous sets such as the 1983, the 1984 or even the 1985 Fleer sets there are still a number of essential names for collectors to chase. These players include but are not limited to Cecil Fielder (No. 653), Ozzie Guillen (No. 206), and Andres Galarraga (No. 647). Each one of these fan favorites would leave their own unique and legendary mark on the game of professional baseball, and as a result of their legacies, their Fleer rookie cards are considered to be key cards among 1980’s baseball card enthusiasts.

Cecil Fielder (Card No. 653)

Capturing the “Big Daddy” at the onset of his professional career with the Blue Jays, this card is considered a major piece for any serious mid -1980’s collector. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1-$2 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are only 35 PSA 10s, 115 PSA 9s, and 77 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred on July 23 was sold for $265.

Ozzie Guillen (Card No. 206)

Featuring Guillen during the earlier days of his professional career, this card is considered a key rookie card for any mid- 1980’s collector to own. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1-$2.50 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 40 PSA 10s, 56 PSA 9s, and 11 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent sale of a PSA 10 was $16.70 back in 2021.

Andres Galarraga (Card No. 647)

Showcasing “The Big Cat” during his earliest days as a member of the Montreal Expos, this card is essential for any collector focused on the rookie cards of key players from the early 1980’s. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$3 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 57 PSA 10s, 162 PSA 9s, and 164 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred in April of 2021 and was sold for $37.

From a collectibles perspective, the rookie cards of Fielder, Guillen, and Galarraga allow the 1986 Fleer Baseball set to remain as one of the more affordable sets of the mid-1980’s. A set like this, supported by the everlasting legacies of these three players, isn’t solely about each card’s value but rather the nostalgic value of an era when these fan favorites first captured the hearts and minds of baseball fans.

