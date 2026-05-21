All the Records Aaron Rodgers Will Be Chasing in Final NFL Season, and Where He’ll Likely End Up

If the upcoming 2026 season is truly it for Aaron Rodgers, what a career it has been.

Rodgers, who announced Wednesday that 2026 would be his final season, is already one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever strap on the pads. If he retired today, Rodgers would be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. But with 21 seasons down and one to go, Rodgers still has some work to do to further cement his name atop the NFL’s all-time leaderboards.

Assuming Rodgers stays healthy and is able to play all of the Steelers’ 17 regular-season games, here’s how his name will likely stack up in the record books when he finally hangs up the cleats:

Passing touchdowns—527 (current all-time rank: 4)

PLAYER TD PASSES Tom Brady 649 Drew Brees 571 Peyton Manning 539 Aaron Rodgers 527 Brett Favre 508

Rodgers should leapfrog Peyton Manning for third place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns leaderboard this season, needing just 13 to do so. Based on his numbers over the past two seasons where he’s averaged about 1.5 passing touchdowns per game, Rodgers should get there somewhere around Week 10 after the Steelers’ Week 9 bye.

Second place on the all-time list is a bit out of reach, though. Rodgers would need 45 touchdown passes in 2026 to move past Drew Brees (571), something he’s done just twice in his career—MVP campaigns in 2020 (48 TD passes) and ’11 (45 TD passes).

Where he’ll likely end up: Third place.

Passer rating—102.2 (current all-time rank: t-1)

PLAYER RATE Lamar Jackson 102.2 Aaron Rodgers 102.2 Joe Burrow 101.1 Patrick Mahomes 100.8 Russell Wilson 99.3

Rodgers has been hanging on for dear life to his all-time passer rating record since snatching it back from Patrick Mahomes in 2023. Following his most recent MVP campaign in 2021, Rodgers had a 104.5 passer rating. But it fell to 103.6 after 2022 and 102.6 after his two-year stint with the Jets. Now, he enters 2026 with a 102.2 career passer rating, tied with Lamar Jackson for the all-time lead. Rodgers hasn’t had a passer rating over his career average since that ’21 season.

With Jackson and Joe Burrow sitting on potentially big years, Rodgers will probably slip a few spots and end his career with a passer rating somewhere in the 101 range.

Where he’ll likely end up: Third place.

Passing yards—66,274 (current all-time rank: 5)

PLAYER PASS YDS Tom Brady 89,214 Drew Brees 80,358 Peyton Manning 71,940 Brett Favre 71,838 Aaron Rodgers 66,274 Matthew Stafford 64,516

Even if he has the best season of his 21-year career, Rodgers will be stuck behind his former mentor Brett Favre in fifth place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards leaderboard. Rodgers needs 5,565 yards to surpass Favre on this list—an average of 327.3 yards over a 17-game season. Only three quarterbacks in NFL history have ever logged more than 5,300 passing yards in a single season—Manning (5,477), Brees (5,476) and Brady (5,316).

Yeah, Rodgers is staying put here ... for now. Matthew Stafford will eventually pass him into fifth place if the Rams’ quarterback sticks around for another year.

Where he’ll likely end up: Fifth place ... but slips to sixth in 2027 once Stafford passes him.

Most times sacked—600 (current all-time rank: 1)

PLAYER SACKED Aaron Rodgers 600 Fran Tarkenton 570 Russell Wilson 570 Tom Brady 565 Ben Roethlisberger 554

Nobody is coming for Rodgers’s all-time sack crown. The 42-year-old snagged the title away from Fran Tarkenton late in the 2024 season and hasn’t looked back, getting sacked 29 times in ’25 to become the first quarterback to 600. Rodgers has averaged about two sacks per game over the past two seasons, so he’ll finish somewhere around 634 sacks—well ahead of any other active quarterback. Russell Wilson, who might retire ahead of this season, is third with 570, and Stafford is sixth with 525.

Where he’ll likely end up: First place, in a landslide.

Interception rate—1.4% (current all-time rank: 1)

PLAYER INT% Aaron Rodgers 1.4% Jacoby Brissett 1.4% Justin Herbert 1.7% Tom Brady (four others tied) 1.8%

While Rodgers has been sacked more than any other quarterback in NFL history, nobody has taken better care of the football over a full career under center. He enters the 2026 campaign tied with *checks notes* yes, Jacoby Brissett, with a career interception rate of 1.4%.

Rodgers posted the NFL’s best interception rate in four straight seasons from 2018 to ’22, throwing just 15 total interceptions in 2,223 attempts—or one pick every 148.2 passes over that span (0.7% rate). Rodgers has slipped a bit the past four seasons, however, throwing 30 interceptions over his last 1,625 attempts—one pick every 54.2 attempts (1.8% rate).

It’ll be a fun race to see who throws fewer interceptions between Rodgers and Brissett this season. But there’s a lot of uncertainty about Brissett’s future as he’s currently searching for a new contract with the Cardinals. Whether Brissett remains with Arizona or gets traded elsewhere, it’s looking like Rodgers will play more snaps this year, meaning he’ll have more chances to throw interceptions and therefore lose his co-owned interception rate crown.

Where he’ll likely end up: Second place.

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