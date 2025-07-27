3 Key PSA 10 Rookie Cards of NBA Star Chris Webber
There’s no doubt that the 1993 NBA season kicked off with fireworks, especially on Draft Day, when Chris Webber (who was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic) was traded to the Golden State Warriors (in exchange for Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway).
With that said, Webber wasted no time in proving his worth and silencing his critics by capturing NBA Rookie of the Year honors with an impressive stat line of 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. In the wake of this memorable rookie campaign here’s a closer look at four of his key rookie cards.
1993 Fleer Basketball (Card No. 292) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1-$1.50 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold in a range of $20-$39 over the last three months.
1993 Hoops Draft Redemption (Card No. LP1) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $2-$3 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold in a range of $200-$230 over the last two years.
1993 Topps Finest (Refractor) (Card No. 212) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $100-$130 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for $4250. When it comes to this specific card it is currently listed for sale on the Fanatics website for $8,000.
Anytime we’re taking a closer look at a player with such a wide variety of key rookie cards, we need to understand that each of these cards attracts their own unique audience and offers varying points of entry depending on the tier of collector that you may find yourself in.
For example, the PSA 10 Fleer rookie card is a great option for entry-level hobbyists, the PSA 10 Hoops Redemption is a great option for mid-tier collectors that have a knack for above average rarity, and lastly the PSA 10 Topps Finest Refractor is a great option for high-end collectors chasing prestigious levels of ultra-rarity.
Chris Webber's rookie cards are just one of the many examples of rookie cards that offer collectors the opportunity to own such cards without having worry about both affordability and long-term risk.