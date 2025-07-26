3 Key PSA 10 Rookie Refractors From 2008 Topps Chrome Football
There’s no doubt that the 2008 Topps Chrome Football set is known for its very aesthetic design when compared to the sets of the late 2000’s. Each card features a black border with the player's team name spelled out in individual circles across the top. The player’s name appears in silver at the bottom center in a bolded and block-like font. The 275-card set includes a strong mix of stars and rookies, with three key rookie cards of Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco, and Jordy Nelson, which are still highly sought after by modern day collectors today.
Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) (Card No. TC166 - Refractor) – Drafted 3rd Overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2008, Ryan would finish his rookie season with an 11-5 Regular Season Record, 3,440 Passing Yards and 16 Touchdowns. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $9-$11 while the most recent public sales indicate a range of $180-$250 for the PSA 10 counterpart of this card.
Joe Flacco (Baltimore Ravens) (Card No. TC170 - Refractor) – Drafted 18th Overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2008, Flacco would finish his rookie season with an 11-5 Regular Season Record, 2,971 Passing Yards and 14 Touchdowns. He’d also go on to win the 2008 Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Year award. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $5-$12 while the most recent public sales indicate a range of $180-$250 for the PSA 10 counterpart of this card.
Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) (Card No. TC207 - Refractor) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $8-$10 while the most recent public sales indicate a range of $100-$120 for its PSA 10 counterpart.
When it comes to the rookie cards of Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco, and Jordy Nelson, there’s no doubt that the 2008 Topps Chrome Football set remains a cornerstone of 2000’s era football card sets not only because it offers collectors an fairly affordable point of entry ($250-$350 for a sealed hobby box), but also because the PSA 10 versions of these rookie cards continue to draw interest from modern day collectors.