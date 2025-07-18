Three Essential PSA 10 Rookie Cards From 1985 Topps Football
RELATED: NFL Crown Jewels: The Most Coveted NFL Football Cards of Legendary MVP Winners
When it comes to the 1985 Topps Football set, there’s no doubt that this set is known for its bold design and outer black border that surrounds each player’s photo emphasizing last names over first names. Not only is this set a staple of the junk wax era, but it’s also one of those sets that remain beloved among football card collectors not just for its bold design but also because some of the game’s most notable rookies find themselves within the confines of the set. With that said, I wanted to take a closer look at the three essential rookie cards that this set possesses.
RELATED: The Top 1984 Topps Football Cards To Collect
Warren Moon (Houston Oilers) (Card No. 251) – This card captures Moon is his earliest days of professional football as not just a member but the field general of the Houston Oilers. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $9-$11.50 while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart was $2,880 in December of 2024.
RELATED: Five All-Time Players Who Slid in the NFL Draft and the Card Impact
Richard Dent (Chicago Bears) (Card No. 24) – The earliest professional card of one of the most storied defensive ends to ever take the field for the Chicago Bears, this card features a headshot of Dent and is highly sought-after among card collectors. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $4-$9 while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart was $3,999 in August of 2021.
Irving Fryar (New England Patriots) (Card No. 325) – As the No. 1 Pick in the 1984 NFL Draft, Fryar impressed as both a rookie wide receiver and kick returner. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2 while recent public sales of its PSA 10 counterpart range from $125 - $300.
When it comes to the rookie cards of Warren Moon, Richard Dent, and Irving Fryar, there’s no doubt that the 1985 Topps Football set remains a cornerstone of the junk wax era especially since the PSA 10 versions of these rookie cards continue to command top dollar. Additionally, the sets bold black boarder design, coupled with its affordability and legendary star power keeps it front of mind for football collectors a whole four decades after these cards first hit the open market.