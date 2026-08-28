The big man continues to see big gains. Shaquille O'Neal is the latest retired NBA great whose card market has risen over the past 12 months. While you can see data from the overall movement of his market, looking closer at the individual card sales paints an even brighter picture.

As you can see from the Card Ladder data, Shaq's market has been steadily increasing over the last 12 months, with a huge jump in the last three months. | Shaquille O'neal

1992 Stadium Club Beam Team

1992 Stadium Club Shaquille O'Neal Beam Team insert, graded a PSA Mint 9 | Card Ladder

It's one of the most iconic insert sets from the 90s. The Stadium Club Beam Team. And this one of Shaq's is his best rookie card (and a PSA 10 recently set the record for his most expensive rookie card sale).

They've reintroduced the set in recent baseball releases, and it mirrors the original design featuring an image up the middle with a laser-like border on each side.

The sales trajectory from the past 12 months of Shaq's 1992 Beam Team insert, graded a PSA Mint 9 | Card Ladder

As you can see from the graph, this card was selling for around the $500 threshold about this time last year. And clearly, as the data indicates, it's now selling for closer to the $3,000 mark. That's a 6-fold increase in just 12 months.

The latest sale of this card went for just over $3,000. It was sold on eBay, with the auction ending on August 24, 2026, for a total of $3,251 after receiving 30 bids.

1997 Metal Universe

1997 Metal Universe Shaquille O'Neal, graded a PSA Mint 9 | Card Ladder

One of Shaq's first cards as a Laker comes out of the 1997 Metal Universe sets. This also is a card that is (or was a year ago) affordable to the average collector. The set is famous for the Precious Metal Gem (PMG) cards, but the base cards are also popular, but plenty more common.

Sales data for Shaq's 1997 Metal Universe base card, graded a PSA Mint 9, over the past 12 months. | Card Ladde

One year ago, this card, graded a PSA Mint 9, was selling on the market for roughly $15, cheaper than even the Bulk rate for PSA at the time. But the incredible market jump for Shaq's cards has moved this piece from a small $15 card to a piece selling at nearly $500, with it hitting a high of $510. That's an increase of a whopping 34 times!

It has come down just a bit, though, and the most recent sale, according to Card Ladder, was $467.50. Compared to the $15 price tag a year ago, is still an incredible jump in value.

2010 Donruss #3

Shaquille O'Neal's base 2010 Donruss, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

When a player's market rises, often times the base cards get a little bump but tend not to rise as much as higher-end pieces. And while Shaq does not have many cards from his final year in the NBA, even this base card has seen an increase in price as his market has jumped.

The only two recorded sales of Shaq's 2010 Donruss, graded a PSA 10, shows an increase from 2024 to 2026. | Card Ladder

Comparisons of other cards above were taken from the last 12 months. However, the Card Ladder data showed only two sales of this particular piece, probably because it is a base card. But it does illustrate that his market as a whole has seen a jump.

A 2024 sale, when the card was just a pop 3 with PSA, shows a modest $35. Reasonable for a base paper card when taking into account that this was roughly the cost of grading with PSA, after shipping and other fees. But a sale just three weeks ago shows that this card has also increased and sold for $214, six times that of the price two years ago.

The Shaq market is on fire and continues to rise.