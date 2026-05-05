Key Injuries We're Monitoring in the Second Round of the NBA Playoffs

We're now well into the 2026 NBA playoffs, which means star players' bodies are that much more banged up than they were at the start of the first round.

For some guys, these injuries are relatively negligible; perhaps they have even healed by now. But for others, these issues are lingering, long-term, or new-but-potentially-game-changing, especially depending on how each athlete rehabs over the coming days and weeks.

Below, let's take a look at the notable injuries worth monitoring in each of the second-round series, with at least one issue mentioned for each team.

Lakers vs. Thunder

Lakers: Luka Dončić (hamstring), Austin Reaves (oblique), LeBron James (old)

James was holding things down in Reaves and Luka Dončić's absence. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

L.A. has been without leading scorer Luka Dončić for a while now as he recovers from a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered toward the end of the regular season. The team has done O.K. without him, but that might change in round two, when the Purple and Gold go up against reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the reigning champion Thunder. Dončić has already been ruled out for Game 1 of the series.

Guard Austin Reaves, the backcourt complement to Dončić, has meanwhile returned to play after suffering an oblique strain that also sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season. Across two playoff games (Games 5 and 6 of the first round), the 27-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.5 minutes of playing time. Although he is back on the court, the oblique injury was clearly serious enough for him to miss roughly a month. And as is the case with any lingering issue, it's always possible that it flares up again.

LeBron James is not injured, per se; he is simply 41-years-old, though we'd forgive you if you forgot that with the way he is playing. Indeed, LeKing was the hero throughout the first round, and he'll be just as needed vs. the Thunder in round two. But should anything happen to that aging body of his—whether it be just a tweak, a bad hit, or another bout of sciatica—he might need more time than his younger counterparts to recover. We'll be watching.

Thunder: Jalen Williams (hamstring)

Williams has had an injury-riddled season. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Thunder guard Jalen Williams has been nursing a hamstring strain he sustained in O.K.C.'s Game 2 win over the Suns on April 22; he missed Games 3 and 4 of that series, as well. Now, Williams has been ruled out for the start of the team's conference semifinal bout vs. the Lakers on Tuesday night.

It's very possible he returns for Game 2 later in the week, but it's worth noting that this issue follows what has been an otherwise injury-plagued year for the Santa Clara talent. He played just 33 regular-season games while recovering from two wrist surgeries and two hamstring strains. And despite the two missed playoff contests, he is still his team's second-leading scorer in the 2025-26 postseason, averaging 20.5 points. Luckily, though, the Thunder already know how to win without him, as evidenced by their success up to this point.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen (knee)

Allen missed 10 consecutive games in March. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Cleveland big man Jarrett Allen has been working through some tendonitis in his right knee, which caused him to miss 10 consecutive games in March. In late April, Allen revealed that he is "holding up pretty well," though he is "still dealing with the knee injury a little bit." Considering how Allen posted a double-double to power the Cavs to a Game 7 win in the first round, we will certainly be monitoring the situation here to be sure he's ready for the Pistons in the second round and possibly beyond.

Pistons: Kevin Huerter (left abductor strain)

The Pistons acquired Huerter earlier this season in a trade with the Bulls. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

For Detroit, the main injury to know is that of guard Kevin Huerter, who is the lone player on the team's injury report and listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday's Game 1. Although he is not a Cade Cunningham-level piece, the 27-year-old bench player could still make an impact stepping into the game in a relief role.

Knicks vs. Sixers

Knicks: Jalen Brunson (ankle)

Brunson scored 35 points in the Knicks' lopsided Game 1 win on Monday night. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson hasn't missed a playoff game yet and might not at all. He is not on the team's injury report. But he is the Knicks' best player, which means that any injury issue is worth noting, even if seemingly negligible at the moment.

The high-flying Brunson, who scored 35 points in New York's first game vs. the Sixers on Monday night, tweaked his right ankle in the series against the Hawks at the end of April. At the time, he exited to the locker room, though he still came back out. This was notably the same ankle Brunson sprained in November and again in January, and also back in March 2025 (he missed nearly a month that time). All to say: this is a recurring issue for the Villanova export, and something to keep an eye on.

Sixers: Joel Embiid (hip, knee, but also everything)

Embiid's issues staying healthy have plagued the last few years of his career. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sixers big man Joel Embiid missed the first three games of the first round, but then scored 112 points across the subsequent four contests. So, yeah, you could say he was a crucial piece of Philly's turnaround in the series. Still, though, his health remains a massive concern. For one, his return to the court followed an emergency appendectomy in early April. For another, he briefly limped off the court with a knee injury in Game 5, and was walking "gingerly" around the locker room following Game 7. Then, ahead of Game 1 vs. the Knicks, he was listed on the injury report with a right hip contusion.

He still played 25 minutes in that contest, finishing with 14 points, but the Knicks nonetheless dominated with a 39-point win. If that's how it goes with Embiid on the court, imagine what would happen if he's off it.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards (knee)

Edwards missed Games 5 and 6 of the Wolves' first-round series vs. the Nuggets while dealing with a bone bruise on his left knee. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Wolves have already proven that they can win without Anthony Edwards, who missed the last two games of the team's series vs. the Nuggets with a bone bruise on his left knee, as well as Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Game 4. But those tilts were also against a Denver team that was playing some pretty terrible defense. The Wolves have their work cut out for them against the Spurs, who can utilize the one and only Victor Wembanyama to block shots left and right.

Thankfully, Edwards returned to play in Game 1 of the Wolves' round-two tilt vs. San Antonio ... but it was clear he was working through some pain. (The bone bruise also followed persistent inflammation in his right knee over the past month.) Considering the importance of the playoffs, Edwards will surely do whatever he can to push through. But a wrong step, and that could change.

Spurs: Carter Bryant (foot)

Bryant is a rookie with the Spurs. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs are relatively healthy, all things considered. Victor Wembanyama is back from a concussion, Stephon Castle is chugging along, and both De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper seem to be doing well. Now, our eyes are on forward Carter Bryant, who missed Game 1 of the series vs. the Wolves with a foot injury.

Coach Mitch Johnson said on Monday that he is "optimistic" that the rookie's injury won't be long-term. The 20-year-old has already had some big moments this postseason (he stepped up big in Game 3 of the first round), and is a good option off the bench should San Antonio need. Something to note, no doubt.

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