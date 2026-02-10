Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III's Kaboom! Rookie Card Shatters Record

A Super Bowl championship can mean a great deal for cards of those who were part of the winning team, but even more so for the player that was crowned the game's MVP. On February 8, 2026, Kenneth Walker III walked into Levi's Stadium as just another young RB chasing a dream and left as the Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player.

Unsurprisingly, demand for all of his cards shot up—especially the high-end variants. Prior to his MVP-worthy Super Bowl performance, Walker III's most valuable collectible was a PSA 9 1/1 Kaboom! Vertical Green from the 2022 Panini Absolute set that released during his rookie year.

Kenneth Walker III's most valuable card just sold for nearly twice the price. | CardLadder

This card originally sold last January 29, 2026 for $10,890 on eBay, which made it Walker III's first-ever sale above the $10,000 mark. 11 days later, the auction for the exact same Kaboom! RC just concluded on Fanatics Collect with a price increase of more than $7,000, closing at a final value of $18,600.

With hype surrounding Walker III's performance and the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory still at a high, it's expected that prices for the rest of his cards will increase substantially. His Gold Kaboom! /10 SSP RCs from the same 2022 Absolute set also sold on the same day, this time for a modest $2,799 price tag.

Kenneth Walker III's Gold Kaboom! /10 also sold on February 9, 2026 | CardLadder

More cards of Walker III's that will no doubt fetch a lot of attention should they ever hit the auction block are his 1/1 Black Finite RC in PSA 9 from 2022 Panini Prizm and a 1/1 RPA from 2022 National Treasures.

