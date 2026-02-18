Jeremy Lin's Card Market is Breaking the Rules

It doesn't matter whether you were actively watching basketball in 2012 or not, you know what Linsanity was. To put it simply, it was the single most electric stretch of basketball the world had seen that year—all thanks to a kid from Harvard.

Lin's numbers after those three weeks in February 2012 were definitely in second-string player levels, with both the hype and his superstar-caliber play slowly fading.

It's natural for a player's card market to drop after a series of solid performances as they go back to what society considers their actual level of play, and even more so when they finally retire for good.

This is the case with almost everybody except Jeremy Lin.

#1 Pick vs. Undrafted guard with a dream

Zion Williamson, once viewed as the next face of the NBA, has a steadily declining card market share. | CardLadder

Jeremy Lin and Zion Williamson's markets aren't similar in any way when taking overall hype, expectations, and the overall state of the Hobby when they peaked. Then again, this comparison only makes Lin's situation that much more of an anomaly.

When Zion was drafted first overall in the NBA, it was 2019 and he was dubbed as the next face of the entire league. His card prices exploded during the pandemic along with everyone else's, only Zion's market never recovered as a result of on-court challenges.

Injuries and hype surrounding Williamson quickly faded, which has led to a sharp drop in card value compared to how the numbers looked from 2019-2022. A PSA 10 copy of his base RC from 2019 Panini Prizm peaked at a value of $960.40 in 2020; now, that exact same card recently sold for only $21—an amount that won't even cover the cost of grading.

Anyone can buy a PSA 10 Zion Williamson RC for $20 in 2026 | CardLadder

Tough reality for a guy who's still in his mid-20s, averaging 21 PPG, and is by far one of the best players on his team. This isn't exclusive to Zion Williamson either, the market for numerous players with the same career trajectory across all the major sports follow the same pattern.

Jeremy Lin is not like most players

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin (17) celebrates with the Larry O'Brian Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Yes, his Linsanity run didn't even reach the end of the 2011-12 season, and yes, his one and only piece of silverware in the NBA came as an end-of-bench role player in 2019, but that's not what Jeremy Lin's career was really about.

It was always the journey and the dream. That's what keeps his name hot in certain spaces of the collectibles world until now. HIs fans from China and all across Asia look to him as a hero and someone they can relate to. Those who support him from all other parts of the world are reminded of their fondest memories watching basketball when his name is mentioned.

This reflects perfectly in the valuation of his cards. There’s a saying that something is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it. In this case, plenty of collectors are still willing to pay for a piece of Jeremy Lin.

This Jeremy Lin RPA has maintained value for over 15 years | CardLadder

In February 2012, during the Linsanity era, Lin's Team Logo RPA from 2010 Panini Playoff Contenders had a market value of around $250. Similar cards sold in varying grades from 2020 to 2022, a decade removed from all the hype, for roughly the same price.

Finally, the same card's recent sales in 2026 still put its relative market value at around $210-230, which shows how consistent Lin's market has been even more than a decade after his most memorable period.

Lin's cards don't only maintain their value, as some have even set record prices in the last few months. His National Treasures RPA is one of his most coveted Rookie Autos, and a BGS 9.5 AUTO 10 copy numbered to /25 went for $3,550.00 at auction. The last time an exactly similar card sold publicly was in 2013 for only $1,426.00.

Jeremy Lin 2010-11 Panini National Treasures RPA in BGS 9.5 AUTO 10 dual grades | CardLadder

Hype fades away, Linsanity is forever

Jeremy Lin is a one-of-a-kind player. The reason why so many people still gravitate towards him is also the same reason why Marty McFly from the Back to the Future franchise never feels outdated: there will always be someone that sees themself in him.

He made the most out of one opportunity in New York and turned it into a part of basketball mythology. It doesn't matter to anyone, especially collectors, that he was a journeyman role player for the greater majority of his career. The media coverage might be gone, but he lives in the minds and hearts of basketball fans worldwide, and that's something that never fades.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: