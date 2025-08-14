4 Essential Rookie Cards of Pete Alonso as he becomes Mets All-Time Home Run Leader
On August 12, 2025, Pete Alonso’s 253rd (and 254th) home runs crowned him the New York Mets’ all-time Home Run leader. Alonso surpassed Darryl Strawberry’s previous mark of 252 Home Runs that stood for nearly three decades. Number 253 not only thrilled Mets fans it also elevated the value of his collectibles, especially his rookie cards, because it’s not every day that we witness a hitter such as Pete Alonso break a long-standing home run record.
In the wake of this accomplishment, here’s a look at several of his essential rookie cards and how they’re valued from both a raw and graded perspective.
2019 Topps Chrome Update (Card No. 52) - According to PSA there are 1,083 PSA 10s and 388 PSA 9s. From a pricing perspective PSA 10s generally sell for $20-$25, while the PSA 9s sell for $5-$8 and the raw version of this card can be picked up for $2-$5.
2019 Topps (Card No. 475) Gold Parallel /2019 - According to PSA there are 238 PSA 10s and 200 PSA 9s. From a pricing perspective PSA 10s generally sell for $95-$110, while the PSA 9s sell for $38-$45 and the raw version of this card can be picked up for $10-$15.
2019 Topps Archives (Card No. 222) - According to PSA there are 325 PSA 10s and 141 PSA 9s. From a pricing perspective PSA 10s generally sell for $16-$22, while the PSA 9s sell for $6-$10 and the raw version of this card can be picked up for $2-$3.
2019 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph (Card No. RA-PA) - According to PSA there are 786 PSA 10s and 308 PSA 9s. From a pricing perspective PSA 10s generally sell for $185-$205, while the PSA 9s sell for $85-$95 and the raw version of this card can be picked up for $30-$40.
Now that Pete Alonso has solidified his legacy as the New York Mets greatest Home Run hitter of all-time there’s no better time than now to grab a hold of his rookie cards for the long haul especially since the legend of the “Polar Bear” only grows in value from here on out.