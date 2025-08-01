3 Key Rookie Cards of Cedric Mullins As He Joins The New York Mets
As we find ourselves in the midst of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline, I wanted to assess the recent acquisition of Cedric Mullins (formally of the Baltimore Orioles) to the New York Mets and also take a closer look at how his rookie cards have done from a hobby perspective. In return the Baltimore Orioles received Raimon Gomez (RHP, No. 30 Prospect), Chandler Marsh (RHP), Anthony Nunez (RHP, No. 14 Prospect).
When it comes to Mullins himself, he brings with him a sense of veteran stability, a much-needed left-handed bat and some of the best awareness of any of today’s centerfielders. He’s currently batting .229 with 15 HRs, 49 RBIs, and an OPS of .738 and was considered a top target by Mets brass heading into the July 31 Trade Deadline. In the wake of the Mullins trade to the Mets here’s a look at three of key rookie cards for collectors to consider now that he’s found a new home in Queens.
2018 Bowman - Chrome Prospects Autograph (Card No. CPA-CM) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $10-$13, while recent sales of its PSA 9 counterpart have fallen into a range of $25-$40 and sales of PSA 10 counterpart generally fall into a range of $89-$149.
2019 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph (Card No. RA-CM) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $12-$15, while recent sales of its PSA 9 counterpart have fallen into a range of $25-$35 and sales of PSA 10 counterpart generally fall into a range of $90-$110.
2019 Panini Prizm – Rookie Autograph (Burgandy Shimmer /25) (Card No. RA-CM) – Although this isn’t exactly preferred among collectors since Panini was an unlicensed product in 2019, its raw version still sells for $10-$13, while a recent sale of its PSA 10 counterpart sold back on May 31st for $39.99 (which some collectors would say offers a solid point of entry for some collectors).
Although it may be some time before his trade to the Mets pays dividends from a hobby perspective, there’s a very good chance that a change of scenery could be exactly what the doctor ordered as any immediate spike in performance could elevate the value of his autographed rookie cards.
