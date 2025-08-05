5 Must-Have Team Cards from 1962 Topps Football
The 1962 Topps Football Set is one the most iconic and essential sets for any vintage football card collector. Unofficially nicknamed “The Men in Black”, this cards within this set are known for their heavily prominent black borders as well as its horizontally oriented cards. In addition to its physical characteristics, it’s also known for being home to some of the earliest team cards that included but were not limited to the Baltimore Colts, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers.
The set’s innovative design coupled with its notable checklist of NFL Teams, and higher-graded scarcity make this set a key target for vintage football collectors that are focused on acquiring cards from the 1960’s. Here’s a closer look at the above-mentioned cards and how they fare from a graded perspective.
Baltimore Colts (Card No. 12): 1961 saw the Colts finish with an 8-6 record and tied for a 3rd place finish in the Western Conference. According to PSA there are no PSA 10s, there are just 6 PSA 9s, 35 PSAs 8s, and 78 PSA 7s. From a pricing perspective a PSA 9 sold for $1,865 (via Mile High Card Company in 2018), a PSA 8 had sold for $393 (via eBay in 2018), and the sales range for PSA 7s range from $15-$40.
Chicago Bears (Card No. 25): 1961 saw the Bears finish with an 8-6 record and tied for a 3rd place finish in the Western Conference. According to PSA there are 2 PSA 10s, there is just 1 PSA 9, 52 PSAs 8s, and 85 PSA 7s. From a pricing perspective a PSA 10 sold for $16,684 (via Memory Lane in 2021), a PSA 9 sold for $5,300 (via eBay in 2018), and the sales range for PSA 8s range from $18-$99.
Philadelphia Eagles (Card No. 126): 1961 saw the Eagles finish with a 10-4 record and a 2nd place finish in the Eastern Conference. According to PSA there are no PSA 10s, there are just 9 PSA 9s, 28 PSAs 8s, and 52 PSA 7s. From a pricing perspective a PSA 9 sold for $678 (via eBay in 2021), a PSA 8 had sold for $85 (via eBay in 2020), and the sales range for PSA 7s range from $13-$45.
New York Giants (Card No. 114): 1961 saw the Giants finish with a 10-3-1 record, a 1st place finish in the Eastern Conference, and a date with the Green Bay Packers in the 1961 NFL Championship Game (which they lost 37-0). According to PSA there are no PSA 10s, there are just 4 PSA 9s, 42 PSAs 8s, and 70 PSA 7s. Although there are no recorded public, a PSA 9 would most likely sell for $300-$400, especially since a PSA 8 had sold for $88 (via eBay in 2024), and the sales range for PSA 7s range from $15-$39.
Green Bay Packers (Card No. 75): 1961 saw the Packers finish with a 11-3 record, a 1st place finish in the Western Conference, and a date with the New York Giants in the 1961 NFL Championship Game (which they won 37-0). According to PSA there are no PSA 10s, there is just 1 PSA 9, 43 PSAs 8s, and 80 PSA 7s. Although there are no recorded public, a PSA 9 would most likely sell for $1000-$1500, especially since a PSA 8 had sold for $275 (via eBay in 2023), and the sales range for PSA 7s range from $33-$97.
Whether you're drawn to each team card’s sharp design, their historical impact on the game of modern professional football, or the highly elusive higher-graded versions of these cards, the 1962 Topps Football set remains a cornerstone for vintage football card collectors.