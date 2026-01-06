5 value (non-Jordan) cards to nab on the 40th anniversary of '86 Fleer basketball

The opening of 2026 brings back a host of collectible anniversaries, but one of the most notable is the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1986-87 Fleer basketball set. Part of the appeal of the set is a weird gap that existed in collections-- Topps abandoned the basketball market after 1981-82 and only the rare and lightly marketed Star cards existed until Fleer popped up with its debut basketball set.

But Fleer also got more than a wee bit lucky. Among the ton of players who can claim rookie cards in that set (again, disregarding Star and any of the other random limited or regional cards) are Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon (then known as Akeem), Dominique Wilkins, Karl Malone, and Patrick Ewing. A historic run of NBA talent didn't hurt.

But over the years, 1986 Fleer suffers as being the Jordan set. Yes, the Michael Jordan rookie is there (card 57, with PSA 10s selling at nearly $300,000 commonly), but so are plenty of others. For the more budget-minded collector, here are five 1986 Fleer cards that make a great way to remember a historic set at a fraction of the Jordan price.

1. Card #7 Charles Barkley

1986 Fleer Charles Barkley rookie | CardLadder

Yes, the Round Mound of Rebound has a highly collectible rookie card in the '86 Fleer set. One note of caution-- while the Jordan card has massive counterfeiting issues, the Barkley has some problems on the same front. Look for clear, sharp cards. While a PSA 10 can go for around $8,000, a raw version of the card (albeit one without the sharpest of corners of perfect red-and-blue borders) can be had for a couple hundred dollars.

2. Card #82 Hakeem Olajuwon

Another epic '86 Fleer rookie, this time of (H)akeem Olajuwon. | CardLadder

The legendary Houston Rockets center is another rookie in the set. Yes, he was then known as Akeem, so the card isn't an error. A PSA 10 runs just under $5,000, but a raw version, much like Barkley, can be had for a couple hundred dollars for the less condition-obsessed.

3. Julius Erving, Card #31

The venerable Dr. J gets a late career nod in 1986 Fleer. | CardLadder

Rookies aside, the set contains some nice late-career cards of players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, and Julius Erving. Yes, a PSA 10 Dr. J will set a buy back for a bit under $2,000. But raw cards can be purchased as cheaply as $30-$50. Add in the nice dunk on the card (and against Michael Cooper, no less) and it's a cheap NBA history lesson.

4. Jeff Malone, Card #67

The rare graded Jeff Malone is a surprising hobby hit. | CardLadder

While that great red, white, and blue uniform livens up the card and it is Jeff Malone's rookie, the reason this card is here is simple: scarcity. For whatever reason, the population of PSA 10 Jeff Malone cards is just 67-- which means the last one sold for $22,800 early in 2025. Or for those not concerned with grading, it's a bargain-priced entry point, commonly available raw for under $10. With that kind of price variation, maybe the play is hunting out a cheap, sharp Malone and sending it off for grading.

5. Michael Jordan (no, not THAT one) Sticker #8

The OTHER 1986-87 Fleer Jordan rookie-- the sticker. | CardLadder

If you have to have a Jordan rookie, but don't want to pay the cost of a house, there is a more car-priced alternative. Fleer placed a sticker in each pack of cards, and the 11 stickers are still entirely collectible, including Mr. Jordan. Yes, a PSA 10 will go for just over $50,000. But a PSA 7 can be had for under $1,500. Raw or low-graded versions are findable under $1,000.

