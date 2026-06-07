Russell Wilson recently announced his retirement from the NFL, and the debate will soon begin over whether he ends up in the Hall of Fame. He did win a Super Bowl during his time in Seattle and came one yard short of winning a second. Within the hobby, Wilson has the distinction of being a member of the 2012 rookie class. This means that he not only has Topps Chrome rookies, but is also featured in products like National Treasures and the first year of Panini Prizm.

Here is a look at the essential rookie cards to collect of the recently retired Quarterback.

2012 National Treasures Football Russell Wilson Rookie Patch Autograph

2012 Panini National Treasures Football Russell Wilson RPA Gold /49 PSA 10 | eBay

National Treasures has been a key brand in the hobby for many years, and Wilson's Rookie Patch Autograph is one of his top rookie cards to obtain. If collectors can track down the Gold version of the card (/49), it is possible to have a multi-colored patch, and it might even contain part of the Seahawks logo or part of Wilson's jersey number.

Recently, a copy of the card graded a PSA 10 sold for $3,799.

2012 Panini Prizm Football Russell Wilson Rookie Autograph

2012 Panini Prizm Russell Wilson Silver Prizm Autograph | eBay

Wilson's rookies come at a time with both Panini and Topps were making licensed cards, meaning his rookie cards provide an excellent snapshot of that era of the hobby. He also has a rookie autograph in the first ever Panini Prizm set, which is iconic in the hobby in it's own right. Perhaps the best looking card of Wilson from the release is his Silver Prizm Autograph. The card features Wilson running from the pocket, looking for a receiver downfield.

2012 Topps Chrome Football Russell Wilson Rookie Gold Refractor

2012 Topps Chrome Football Russell Wilson Gold Refractor PSA 10 | eBay

Wilson's Topps Chrome Refractors from that year would all make a great part of one's collection, but the one highlighted here is his Gold Refractor. It is hard to go wrong with any Gold Refractor in the hobby, especially of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The photo on the card is from the NFLPA Rookie Photoshoot, before Wilson was even named the starter.

A PSA 10 of this card sold a few months ago for $999 - it is only a pop 4.

2012 Panini Contenders Football Russell Wilson Autograph

2012 Panini Contenders Football Russell Wilson Playoff Ticket Auto PSA 10 | eBay

Panini Contenders was very well known for having autographed rookie cards that looked like a ticket, and Wilson's rookie year is no different. There are a few different parallels of the card that exist, but the Playoff Ticket Parallel, limited to only 99 copies, adds an almost chrome-like finish and flair to the card. The autograph is also on the card, an added bonus anytime that it is present.

2012 Fleer Retro Russell Wilson Rookie Precious Metal Gems Red

2012 Fleer Retro Russell Wilson Precious Metal Gems Red PSA 10 | eBay

There were some releases in 2012 featuring Wilson in his collegiate attire from when he was playing at the University of Wisconsin. 2012 Fleer Retro featured a throwback to the 1990s with the inclusion of Precious Metal Gems. Wilson is included in the set and has both a Red and Green Parallel.

While these will not sell as high as the 1990s versions, high-grade copies can fetch a good amount of money.

2010 Bowman Chrome Baseball Russell Wilson Gold Refractor

2010 Bowman Chrome Baseball Russell Wilson Gold Refractor | eBay

On a technical note, Wilson's first card in the hobby was actually a Baseball card - he was drafted by the Colorado Rockies before being drafted into the NFL. His 1st Bowman comes from the 2010 release, and the Gold Refractor still fetches a good amount, selling recently for $211. While he did not have a storied Baseball career, his place in the hobby is solid.

Russell Wilson looks to be remembered both in the world of sport and the hobby, as he has numerous key rookie cards to collect. Any of the cards on this list would be great additions to anyone's collection, especially for those who are Wilson collectors. If he does go on to make the Hall of Fame, it will be interesting to see what his market does in the future.