2024 Panini National Treasures Football Release Preview
Once again, Panini National Treasures is back as a high end offering to collectors. The first release of National Treasures was back in 2006, and it has been a fan favorite ever since that time, largely due to the amount of autograph opportunities and low numbered hits it offers. At the time of writing, the entire checklist is not known, but Panini has revealed some key inserts and hits that will be available for collectors to pull from the product.
One of the biggest chases for collectors will be the Rookie Patch Autographs (RPAs). They have been a cornerstone of National Treasures releases for a number of years, and tend to hold their value in the hobby. The numbering will vary, along with the patch. But, is it not uncommon to see a three color pafch, Nike Swoosh, or laundry tag contained in the RPA. This year's design looks to have the player at the center of the card, with the patch directly beneath them. Right below that will be their autograph, name, and team.
Among other key cards in the set include NFL Shield Patches, Colossal Signatures, and Booklet Cards. The NFL Shield Patches in past years have been 1/1s, and do command significant desirability on the open market. This year's release will also see the return of inserts sets well appreciated by collectors, including "Gladiators" and "Super Bowl Immortality". Per box, either an insert of base card is possible of being pulled.
The current release date for the product is July 23rd, 2025. 2024 National Treasures Football can be found in 4 box cases, with 8 cards per box, all of which are in 1 pack. Within this, six of the eight cards will be autographs or memorabilia, while the other two will be a combination of parallels, inserts, or base cards. With those odds, this years National Treasures release is sure to be a hit among collectors.